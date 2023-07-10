Konnan Approves Of NJPW Styles On Display At Forbidden Door II

Speaking recently on his Keepin’ it 100 podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on the performances of NJPW talent from the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II show (via Wrestling Inc). Konnan expressed his enjoyment of the physicality of the NJPW technique on display, saying that he has appreciated it for some time. You can find a highlight from Konnan and listen to the full podcast below.

On why he likes the NJPW stylings from Forbidden Door: “You got to remember that it’s in the name; strong style. So they like slapping the shit out of each other, forearming each other hard, falling on the back of their head. It’s a very physical, very logical style, when you take out the fighting spirit spot that you don’t like, which I don’t really give a fuck about, where they just forearm each other and nobody sells. People like that, that’s what they’ve been educated to … I like New Japan style. I always have.”