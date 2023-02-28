– During the latest edition of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the recent issue with Tony Khan taking a shot at Ariel Helwani over Twitter when Helwani recently appeared on WWE Elimination Chamber. Khan called Helwani a “fraud” in his Twitter post. Helwani later responded, “Thanks for watching, old friend! Can’t wait for our next chat.”

Speaking on the issue on his podcast, Konnan said (WrestlingInc.com), “I think that Tony’s mad that he didn’t come off good in that interview and he got dragged. Then Ariel came out and kinda said that was a terrible interview.” He continued on the topic of Khan losing his cool by posting the tweet, “Would Vince [McMahon] get triggered like that? Would Triple H? Not even Scott D’Amore in Impact or Dorian Roldán in AAA. They don’t go on there and get all in their feelings and s***.”