wrestling / News
Konnan Promises to Reveal Salina de la Renta’s Secret in New MLW Pulp Fusion
October 22, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of MLW Pulp Fusion is online, with Konnan threatening to reveal Salina de la Renta’s secret and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
Konnan reveals Salina’s darkest secret from her phone and promises it will send shockwaves throughout Major League Wrestling.
The Dynasty recruit for The Restart.
Who is “Kilo”???
“Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini have a mission for The Restart.
Brian Pillman Jr. gets a surprise in the mail.
King Mo takes viewers inside American Top Team’s academy in Florida!
Gino Medina breaks his silence on his Dynastic departure.
Plus MORE!
