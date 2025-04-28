Konnan Says He Hasn’t Asked WWE About Alberto El Patron in AAA

It was previously reported that WWE has acquired Lucha Libre AAA, which led to questions about the status of Mega Champion Alberto El Patron.

Patron hasn’t appeared in WWE since 2014, when he was fired after assaulting an employee over claims of a racist joke. Since then, he’s had several controversies, including an arrest for assault in 2020. Those charges were later dropped. He also made threats to his former girlfriend, Saraya.

In the latest edition of Keepin’ it 100, Konnan, who books AAA, said he has not asked WWE what will happen to Patron. He said: “I don’t know. I haven’t even asked.”

Fightful notes that that relationship between Patron and WWE is no longer ‘contentious’.