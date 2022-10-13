Konosuke Takeshita Can’t Wait To Get Back in AEW Ring, Talks Relationship With Tony Khan

Konosuke Takeshita is excited to be able to get back in an AEW ring soon, and weighed in on his experience with the company in a new interview. Takeshita spoke with PWMania for a new interview and discussed his relationship with Tony Khan and more. You can check out some highlights sent along by the site below:

On getting into pro wrestling: “I had always dreamed of working as a professional wrestler and working in the ring in the United States. I wasn’t sure I would have an opportunity with AEW or any other organization, but I decided to go to the United States. That’s where I got the chance to have an AEW match on Dark Elevation.”

On his relationship with Tony Khan: “Tony Khan always appreciates when I have a good match. So when he gets excited about my matches, it makes me very happy and makes me want to wrestle harder next time. I want to do my best for him.”

On returning to AEW: “I’m unilaterally saying I can’t wait to get back in the AEW ring. I hope the fans are waiting for me too.”

On his future goals: “Right now I am only thinking about doing my best in AEW. Of course, my goal is to challenge for the AEW World Title and become the champion. I am sure that would be a dream for Japanese wrestling fans.”