Konosuke Takeshita Making DDT Pro Return In November
Konosuke Takeshita is set to return to DDT Pro Wrestling later this year. DDT Pro announced that the AEW star will be making his return to the company for their November 3rd show, teaping with J-pop star Takechi Kaisei of THE RAMPAGE against as-yet-unnamed opponents.
Takeshita, who is currently in the G1 Climax 35, is under contract to all three companies. He is part of the Don Callis Family in AEW. His last match for DDT Pro was on May 17th at DDT Dramatic Dreams! Vol. 12 where he teamed with Yuki Ueno to defeat Daisuke Sasaki & Dick Togo.
🎫Nov 3rd Ryogoku Sumo Hall Tickets are now on sale!
Kaisei Takechi of THE RAMPAGE will team with Konosuke Takeshita!!
⚔ Special Tag Match
Konosuke Takeshita & Kaisei Takechi vs X & XX#DDTUP #ddtpro #THERAMPAGE #武知海青 #AEW #njpw pic.twitter.com/P2rwV8TPXK
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) August 2, 2025
