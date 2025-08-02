Konosuke Takeshita Making DDT Pro Return In November

Konosuke Takeshita is set to return to DDT Pro Wrestling later this year. DDT Pro announced that the AEW star will be making his return to the company for their November 3rd show, teaping with J-pop star Takechi Kaisei of THE RAMPAGE against as-yet-unnamed opponents.

Takeshita, who is currently in the G1 Climax 35, is under contract to all three companies. He is part of the Don Callis Family in AEW. His last match for DDT Pro was on May 17th at DDT Dramatic Dreams! Vol. 12 where he teamed with Yuki Ueno to defeat Daisuke Sasaki & Dick Togo.