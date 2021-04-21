Konosuke Takeshita Headed Back to Japan, Hopes To Return and Wrestle on Dynamite

Following a quick stint on AEW Dark: Elevation, DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita is headed back to Japan but his next goal is to wrestle on Dynamite. Takeshita, who appeared at AEW The House Always Wins and the last two weeks of Elevation, posted to Twitter to note that he’s headed back home but that he hopes to return soon.

Takeshita wrote:

“My @AEW match is the last one that was broadcast earlier.

I must go back to Japan. But I’d like to come back here as @ddtpro Champion.

My next goal is to fight in Dynamite. See you soon.

Thank you. #Takethefuture”

Takeshita, who teamed with Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa on this week’s Elevation, responded to a tweet from Omega as well, as you can see below:

