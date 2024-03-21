KOPW Championship Match Set for NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a KOPW championship match on the Road to Sakura Genesis tour, as Great-O-Khan defends against Tanga Loa. The match happens on March 31. The stipulation has not been added yet.

The KOPW 2024 Championship will be on the line March 31 in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka when Great-O-Khan defends against Tanga Loa.

Loa upset O-Khan in the New Japan Cup, and despite the Dominator’s constant assertions that the Silverback was not up to the task, he continued to forcefully assert his case before a formal challenge was issued on March 18.

Since winning the championship during the Road to New Beginning, O-Khan has stated loud and proud that he would be taking the title to be defended around the country and not simply at the big tour ending dates. True to his word, this KOPW title match is set for March 31’s Road To live event, and the only way to watch the match as it happens will be in person at the venue. What rules will the competitors choose, and how will the bout play out?