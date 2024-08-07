wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Set To Return To DDT Pro-Wrestling

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kota Ibushi DDT Pro Wrestling 7-21-24 Image Credit: DDT Pro

Kota Ibushi is set to make his return to DDT Pro-Wrestling at the end of the month for an event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. That event happens on August 25. Ibushi will team with Danshoku Dieno & Akito against Tetsuya Endo & Yuki Iino & Yuya Koroku.

Kota Ibushi

