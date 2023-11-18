Kris Statlander Is Still Looking For a Singles Match With Toni Storm

Kris Statlander has been opposite the ring from Toni Storm but not one-on-one, and that’s something she’s still seeking. Statlander spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked who she wants to face in the near future.

“I am still dying for my singles match with Toni Storm,” Statlander said (per Fightful). “I would love to have that one. There’s a lot of people — I know I’ve defended my title quite a few times, but there’s still so many girls I’d like to give a chance to try and take it from me.”

Statlander will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Blue Skye and Julia Hart at AEW Full Gear, while Storm is facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the show.