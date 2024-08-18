Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale Added to AEW All Out

A match between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale has been added to this year’s AEW All Out in Chicago. The stipulation will be decided at All In. There, Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii will face Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The winning team picks the stipulation for the All Out match.

All Out happens on September 7. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW American Championship: MJF OR Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander