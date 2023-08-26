– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi on the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda). Angle praised Wyatt for his creativity and work in the ring. Below are some highlights:

Angle’s on Bray Wyatt: “He was really creative. He came up with some incredible characters that were really fun to watch. It was really exciting. He was smart, he was athletic, we’re gonna miss a very special person. This kid revolutionized the business. He really did. He had some amazing ideas and concepts that he did, and he always kept the fans entertained. We’re gonna sorely miss Bray Wyatt.

On deaths in pro wrestling: “The one thing about pro wrestling if you look at the history, the entertainers tend to pass away at a lot younger ages than the average person. I’m not sure if it’s because you take a toll on your body and you know for 20-30 years you’re doing pro wrestling and you’re bumping in that ring the whole time and you’re traveling every day. There’s just so many unhealthy issues to pro wrestling, they’re probably the reason why you’re seeing a lot of younger deaths in the sport.”

If using the above quotes, please credit ESPN, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.