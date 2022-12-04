Kurt Angle On If He’d Face Shane McMahon Again In The Ring, Would Have Loved to Face Miz

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle talked about the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, WWE not having entertaining wrestlers to do promos with and wishing he wrestled Daniel Bryan. Below are some highlights.

On how he was feeling after TLC 2017: “Mentally I was okay. Physically I had a torn quad muscle and it was really debilitating me. I was having a really hard time. For the rest of my career in WWE I always had it. It was really bugging me at this time and that’s why I couldn’t do a lot fo spots. It was nagging me quite a bit.”

On if WWE communicated he’d wrestle more often after TLC: “No, no they did not. They wanted me to replace Roman Reigns for the TLC match. That’s all I knew at that particular time.”

On not selling any injury after TLC the next night: “Yeah, yeah, you know what that was a major mishap on everyone’s part… We all knew better. That night before match was a brutal match. Everybody should have been selling.”

On working with Shane McMahon again: “Yeah, Shane was great. I always loved working with him. Whether we were wrestling or cutting promos. We’ll never live down the match at King of the Ring. No matter how many times I wrestle Shane we will never duplicate that match, ever.”

On what he’d do if WWE offered him another match with Shane: “Oh man, that’s tough. Well, that would have to be a lot of money, I’m talking ten million.”

On wrestlers he enjoyed cutting promos with in 2017: “You know what, honestly, I’m not going to lie to you. At this particular time there weren’t a lot of entertaining wrestlers out there. I’m just saying compared to the Attitude Era. I had fun with the Rock, Stone Cold, Chris Jericho and Eddie Guerrero. At this point in time there wasn’t a lot of comedy, funny stuff going on. That’s what I really enjoy doing. For the most part, there wasn’t anybody there portraying that kind of character.”

On if he would have wrestled Miz: “Oh, yeah. I would have loved to wrestle Miz. I never wrestled him. Surprisingly, throughout my career. He’s been in the business a long time. It’s really shocking we never crossed paths before.”

On wishing Bryan Danielson had been healthy to wrestle at the time: “He’s one of my top three wrestlers that I wished I could have faced before I retired. Bret Hart is one of them, Daniel Bryan is the other. The other one I’m leaving open because there’s so many great talents. Actually, he is my top two.”

