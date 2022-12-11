Kurt Angle on How the Milk Bath Segment Came Together for WWE SmackDown

– During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on pitching the birthday celebration segment to WWE: “Well, I approached WWE and I said, ‘Listen, your Olympic Hero is gonna have a birthday on December 9. You’re gonna be in Pittsburgh, WWE is gonna be a Pittsburgh, it’s a perfect time to celebrate my birthday. So they were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, we’ll think about it. They came back to me and they said, Okay, we’re gonna do something.'”

On how the milk truck segment came together: “They wanted me to do the milk truck segment again. They decided to have a bunch of heels talk about me during the show, all through the show, putting me down, and ripping on me. Then, in the end, they were coming out to the ring because I was supposed to have my celebration, I don’t show up, and the heels are in the ring with all the birthday cake and everything, and I come in with milk truck and I go down and I spray them down. I tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t have cake without milk.’ It’s awesome. When I was told this, I was so excited. Because that was my favorite moment in WWE. Driving that milk truck into the arena in Sacramento, California. It was my number one moment, I absolutely love that I had such a great time doing it. And it was an awesome moment for me to be able to do it again.”

The WWE SmackDown segment also had an appearance by Gable Steveson. Alpha Academy was on the receiving end of the milk bath.