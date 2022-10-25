Kurt Angle Reveals He Wanted to Start a Band With Chris Jericho in WWE

– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed his fandom for KISS and how he had an idea to start a rock band in WWE with Chris Jericho. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on his fandom for KISS: “I love KISS. I grew up with KISS. Peter Criss was my favorite drummer. I actually took drums because of Peter Criss and I took lessons for 20 years, and I became really good because I wanted to be Peter Criss. I finally got to meet him at a Comic-Con a couple of years ago, and I was elated. I was so excited. I’m like, ‘Peter Criss, could you take a picture with me?’ He’s like, ‘Kurt Angle, relax. I know who you are I want to take a picture with you as well, so let’s do it together.’ It was really cool because I was like, ‘Peter Criss knows who I am? Holy crap!’ I was so excited, man. It was the coolest thing in the world knowing that this guy knew me.”

On wanting to play in a band with Chris Jericho: “Nope. I never played in a band. I would play in a studio at my house. I’d play music and I would drum to it. I always wanted to do a band. I actually came up with the idea in WWE with Chris Jericho. I wanted to start a band in WWE and make some songs and have WWE produce it.”