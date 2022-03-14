Kurt Angle Reveals What He Learned From The Undertaker Early On

Kurt Angle learned a lot from working with the Undertaker early in his career, and he discussed what Taker taught him in a new interview. Angle appeared on The Zaslow Show and talked about what an influence the WWE Hall of Fame 2022 class member taught him about being in the ring.

“‘Taker taught me a lot,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “I worked with him quite a bit when I started out and he taught me the ropes. He was really good. His psychology is very basic, but it absolutely works well. And following him and letting him lead me really helped me out in my career.”

Angle and Underaker had several matches against each other during their WWE careers, with their first one-on-one TV match taking place at Fully Loaded 2000. Taker will be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame over WrestleMania weekend.