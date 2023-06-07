Kurt Angle On Who Came Up With Idea For Him As Smackdown GM, How Much He Was Paid

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time as the SmackDown General Manager in 2004 due to him suffering another neck injury that kept him on the sidelines. You can check out some highlights below:

On his reasoning behind becoming the SmackDown GM: “It was me. I said, ‘I’ve been home sitting at home,’ resting the healing of my neck the past year on and off. I said, ‘I don’t want to sit at home again because all I’m going to do is go crazy. You gotta put me to work, give me something.’ He said, ‘I have an idea’ and that’s what he came up with. He decided to replace Paul Heyman with me as the general manager of SmackDown and I thought it was a great idea.”

On his pay as GM: “I wasn’t exactly crazy about the general manager spot. I’d much rather wrestle than be general manager, but at least they kept me on the road where I was making money. But you know you still get paid. You still get paid more than what you would on your guarantee. So as long as you’re working, whether you’re general manager or wrestler, you’re going to get more than what you’re guarantee is.”

