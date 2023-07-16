wrestling / News

KUSHIDA Wins Ultimate X Match, Jake Something Returns At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Jake Something Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Ultimate X match at this year’s Impact Slammiversary featured a surprise entrant but it was KUSHIDA who ended up winning.

Jake Something made his return to the company and was added to the match after over a year away. His last match was at Impact Sacrifice 2022, where he lost to Trey Miguel.

KUSHIDA outlasted Something, Kevin Knight, Angels, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey to win.

