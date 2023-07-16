wrestling / News
KUSHIDA Wins Ultimate X Match, Jake Something Returns At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
The Ultimate X match at this year’s Impact Slammiversary featured a surprise entrant but it was KUSHIDA who ended up winning.
Jake Something made his return to the company and was added to the match after over a year away. His last match was at Impact Sacrifice 2022, where he lost to Trey Miguel.
KUSHIDA outlasted Something, Kevin Knight, Angels, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey to win.
ULTIMATE X kicks off #Slammiversary! @JakeSomething_ is BACK! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/iRgcGc1oLD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
.@JakeSomething_ just took out 5 men BY HIMSELF!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/AeceHCYOuT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
DOUBLE SPANISH FLY! @Alan_V_Angels #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/BX4LcKMUE9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
ULTIMATE MOONSAULT from @SpeedballBailey! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/RQG0P5SLur
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
.@Alan_V_Angels DROPS @Jet2Flyy with a Reverse Rana! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/QHA6udkEMo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
