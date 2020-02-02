wrestling / News
La Facción Ingobernable Announced for the Bullet Club Beach Party
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Some more names have been added to the Bullet Club Beach Party in April. NJPW star Tama Tonga announced on Twitter today that the stable of La Facción Ingobernable (RUSH, Kenny King, and Dragon Lee) has been added to the upcoming Bullet Club Beach Party. The event is scheduled for April 4 in Tampa, Florida. It will be held at Whiskey Joe’s.
Tonga wrote in the announcement, “Ay @rushtoroblanco, your people party?!! Let’s party amigos! No Pasa Nada! April 4th @BulletClubBPTickets: https://tickettailor.com/events/bcbp.”
Ay @rushtoroblanco, your people party?!! Let’s party amigos! No Pasa Nada!
April 4th @BulletClubBP
Tickets: https://t.co/tes2xx9hPV pic.twitter.com/Wia5M9Jv6k
— Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 2, 2020
