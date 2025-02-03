While appearing on the Battleground podcast, LA Knight joked that a WWE-TNA partnership was long overdue, but then teased the endless possibilities now that the two promotions are collaborating. The partnership started last year before being officially announced last month. He said (per Fightful):

“I feel like it’s a few years too late. This thing should’ve happened when I was there [laughs]. It’s unprecedented. I know WWE’s had partnerships with All Japan, ECW, and stuff like that, but this is so different in a way because TNA, although it was a very distant second place for a long time back in the 2010s and whatnot, it was still the only real competition for a long time. So now to take one of those companies and to partner up, it’s like such forbidden fruit in a sense. It’s pretty crazy to see and then also, just the idea that now some of their people can come up and show up on our TV, some of our people can show up on their TV. It’s clearly only mutually beneficial because then everybody wants to know what are the possibilities going to be.”