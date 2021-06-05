wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Announces Gender of Her Second Child
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans held a gender reveal party for her baby this week and announced that she’s pregnant with her second daughter. WWE.com congratulated her on the news, which you can see below, along with photos from Evans’ reveal party that she shared on Instagram.
Evans wrote, “Happiest Mama in the world. My Lil lady will now have the best side kick, best friend and best bond a woman could ask for. A sister! And I can’t wait to teach them what true love, support and family really means and feels like! #BabyEstrella2 #LilLady #Family.”
Evans announced the news earlier this year before taking time off from WWE programming to focus on her pregnancy. On behalf of 411, congratulations to Lacy Evans and her family.
Congratulations, @LaceyEvansWWE! 💗🎀https://t.co/EsQP6nVdIh pic.twitter.com/WG2aT9H3e3
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021
