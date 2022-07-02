Lacey Evans Would Like to See a Return of the WWE Evolution Event

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBS Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans discussed wanting a return of the all-women WWE event, Evolution. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lacey Evans on wanting to see another WWE Evolution event: “I think it’s always necessary. Why not? What would be the hurt of it? I don’t think there’d be any hurt of it. I think that all the moms out there now that are especially wrestling — You’ve got Ronda Rousey, you’ve got Becky Lynch, you’ve got The Bellas, you’ve got Lacey Evans, you’ve got Bianca Belair, you’ve got Tamina, you’ve got all these badass women that are now how about let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas. Then, behind that, have all the girls in the world that want to be sports entertainers behind the babies.”

On why the Evolution event would work: “That dream of, not becoming pro wrestlers, but just having freakin’ careers and having to juggle what we juggle and the fact that we get to show the world what mommies are capable of, that we can still chase our dreams and these careers, and be badass wives, and moms and, and work hard is cool. So I’m down for any time we can highlight the strengths of a woman. Let’s do it, especially with having two girls myself.”

At tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event, Lacey Evans is set to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank Match. The event is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.