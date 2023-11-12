Lance Anoa’i Says He Hasn’t Spoken With WWE Yet, Is Up To Join Bloodline

Lance Anoa’i says he hasn’t had talks with WWE about coming there, though he’s ready to do so. Anoa’i exited MLW late last month and he spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo about his status and more. Highlights are below, per Fightful:

On dealing with rumors of him going to WWE: “So I have a friend, he goes, ‘Oh, man, are you going to Saudi?’ I said, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Oh, man, I’m reading all over the Internet that you’re running in and you’re costing LA Knight. I heard also you’re costing Cody where he’s not finishing his story at WrestleMania.’ I said, ‘Man, you know, Philadelphia’s only an hour away, so you just never know.'”

On potentially joining NXT: ‘“I think NXT could sure use a Samoan in there. We need Jimmy, Solo, and Roman versus me, Jacob [Jacob Fatu], and Jey Uso. There’s my dream match.”

On if there’s been any talks of him joining The Bloodline: “No, no discussion at all. Nothing at all, I haven’t heard from them. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don’t know if they got something brewing that I don’t know about, but I just gotta keep preparing myself and be ready when that time comes, and I’m ready to go. We don’t know nothing yet. I’m hoping. I want to be with them, but at the moment, I’m just enjoying watching them and watching everyone succeed. I guess my career is still young, so man, I got plenty of juice ready, and ready to go.”