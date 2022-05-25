Lance Archer on How Hangman Page Has Made His Name in AEW

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall on The 10 Count for NBC Sports Boston, Lance Archer was asked about Tony Khan’s recent statement that Hangman Page is AEW’s best World Champion ever. Archer has previously feuded and challenged Page for the title during his title run. They faced each other in a Texas Death Match on Dynamite earlier this year. Below are some highlights (per Fightful):

Lance Archer on Tony Khan calling Hangman Page AEW’s best World Champion so far: “You know, he owns the company. He runs the company. His word is gold. I think every single champion that this company has had from Chris Jericho being the inaugural champion to Jon Moxley to Kenny Omega, who’s the five-star match machine, and now you’ve got Hangman Page. Out of all of the names we just mentioned, he’s the name that was coming into his own. He’s made his name. He’s fought me, the matches he had with Bryan Danielson [that went an hour]. The matches he had with Cole, including another Texas Deathmatch. You can’t deny what Hangman Page has done and I think a lot of people didn’t expect it to go the way it’s gone.”

His thoughts on Hangman’s run: “I think there have been several times where he’s stepped in the ring and they went ‘Okay, this is the time where Bryan Danielson wins or this is the time where Lance Archer wins or this is the time where Cole wins, especially the second time they fought. He’s persevered through every single opponent. I think a lot of people are going ‘This is the time where CM Punk wins’ and I think there’s a good chance that Adam Page is going to surprise a lot of people: I think that’s why Tony [Khan] exclaims that he’s the greatest champion because he’s overcome a lot of people’s expectations of what’s going to happen in the match that they’re watching. I think for him, that’s an amazing thing because that sets him on a pedestal that again, a lot of people didn’t think initially was going to be for him, but I guarantee he believed that, and now he’s making believers out of everybody, including the guy that owns the company.”