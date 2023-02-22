wrestling / News

AEW News: Lars Frederiksen Wants a World Title Shot For Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee Talks Black History Month

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20 Image Credit: AEW

Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen would like to see Dustin Rhodes get a shot at the AEW World Championship. Frederiksen, who co-hosts the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to a tweet by Rhodes talking about his journey and called for Rhodes to get a shot at the title.

Frederiksen wrote:

“World title shot. I wanna see what you deserve.”

– AEW posted a video with Keith Lee discussing what Black History Month means to him. You can see the video below:

