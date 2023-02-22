wrestling / News
AEW News: Lars Frederiksen Wants a World Title Shot For Dustin Rhodes, Keith Lee Talks Black History Month
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen would like to see Dustin Rhodes get a shot at the AEW World Championship. Frederiksen, who co-hosts the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to a tweet by Rhodes talking about his journey and called for Rhodes to get a shot at the title.
Frederiksen wrote:
“World title shot. I wanna see what you deserve.”
World title shot. I wanna see what you deserve.
— Lars Frederiksen (@RootsRadicals01) February 22, 2023
– AEW posted a video with Keith Lee discussing what Black History Month means to him. You can see the video below:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette’s Wife Says Unofficial Facebook Group Has Been Posting On Cornette’s Behalf
- Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars
- Arn Anderson Disputes Jim Herd’s Claims About Lex Luger’s WCW Salary, Criticizes Herd’s Offers To Ric Flair