wrestling / News
Lars Sullivan Makes Raw Debut, Attacks Kurt Angle (Video)
– It took a while, but Lars Sullivan is finally on Raw…and Kurt Angle paid the price. Sullivan came out and attacked Angle after he had gotten his revenge on Baron Corbin. Sullivan stared Angle down and then slammed him, went to the top rope and delivered a flying headbutt. Pics and video from the segment are below.
Sullivan was set to debut at the beginning of the year but had to take time off for issues with anxiety. He was originally going to feud with John Cena.
.@RealKurtAngle wants to wish @BaronCorbinWWE lots of luck in his career. Bad luck, that is. #Raw pic.twitter.com/bUmZA6aKoi
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
He was always LURKING…
… and now @LarsSWWE has EMERGED! #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/rohJ41BQkH
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
#TheFreak has been unleashed. #RAWAfterMania #RAW @LarsSWWE pic.twitter.com/rg4x39W0uL
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN TO US WHAT IS GOING ON?!? #RAWAfterMania #RAW @RealKurtAngle @LarsSWWE pic.twitter.com/bFVF2BAQ0Q
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: New Jersey Transit Blames WWE & Late-Ending WrestleMania 35 For Fans Being Stuck In New Jersey, NJ Governor Apologizes, WWE Issues Statement
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues