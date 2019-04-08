Lars Sullivan Makes Raw Debut, Attacks Kurt Angle (Video)

– It took a while, but Lars Sullivan is finally on Raw…and Kurt Angle paid the price. Sullivan came out and attacked Angle after he had gotten his revenge on Baron Corbin. Sullivan stared Angle down and then slammed him, went to the top rope and delivered a flying headbutt. Pics and video from the segment are below.

Sullivan was set to debut at the beginning of the year but had to take time off for issues with anxiety. He was originally going to feud with John Cena.