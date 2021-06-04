Latest AEW Action Figures Shown Off In New Video

A new video shows off the latest upcoming AEW action figures from Jazwares. Ringside Collectibles released the new video on Thursday which is described as follows:

“Ringside Collectibles gets up close and personal with a front row seat to the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest Figures Reveal by Jazwares. Check out all new AEW action figures including Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Sting, the new Unmatched Series and much, much more!”