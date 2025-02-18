Latest On Ring Boys Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince & Linda McMahon

A new report has an update on the “ring boys” lawsuit filed against TKO, WWE, and Vince and Linda McMahon. As previously reported, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled in February that the Child Victims Act was constitutional, meaning that there are no statute of limitations on civil cases brought before the court. PWinsider reports that Joint Status Report was filed by all participants in the suit as they await the court’s ruling to end the temporary stay that had been placed on the suit.

The Joint Status Report notes that both sides have agreed that once the lawsuit is active again, the defendants will have 45 days to file their response and/or motions to dismiss on the lawsuit, and the plaintiffs will then have 21 days to respond after that. In the case of an amended lawsuit, the defendants would have 14 days to respond to that.

The lawsuit was filed against WWE, Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon in October of last year. The five plantiffs allege that Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused them during their time working for the company in the the 1980s and 1990s, and that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.