Latest Update on American Gladiators Reboot, Two Seasons Have Been Shot Already

There’s a lot of work going into the upcoming American Gladiators reboot and it seems two seasons have already been shot. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show, which was filmed in England, has finished filming.

This means that The Miz, who is hosting the show for Amazon Prime, is available to return to WWE soon. Wardlow and Kamille, who were cast in the show as gladiators, should likewise be free for AEW to use.