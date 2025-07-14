wrestling / News
Latest Update on American Gladiators Reboot, Two Seasons Have Been Shot Already
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
There’s a lot of work going into the upcoming American Gladiators reboot and it seems two seasons have already been shot. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show, which was filmed in England, has finished filming.
This means that The Miz, who is hosting the show for Amazon Prime, is available to return to WWE soon. Wardlow and Kamille, who were cast in the show as gladiators, should likewise be free for AEW to use.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Potential For Yearly WWE Evolutions, Why the Show Means So Much For Him
- Triple H Gives Update On Seth Rollins Durng WWE Evolution Post-Show
- Note On Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland’s Win Over Young Bucks At AEW All In: Texas
- More Backstage Details on Fallout From Seth Rollins’ Injury at WWE SNME, Goldberg’s Retirement Speech Getting Cut Off