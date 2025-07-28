Latest Update on The Health of HOOK, Status in AEW

HOOK hasn’t appeared on AEW television since a cameo at AEW Double or Nothing, after he spent several weeks away. There was also a moment with Samoa Joe, as tension was teased.

In the latest Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp noted that there is no set date for his return. The reason he was brought back was to help with the story and “plant a seed” for the future. He has not been cleared for a return at this time.