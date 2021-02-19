Lawyer in WWE Concussion Lawsuit Files Appeal With Supreme Court

Konstantine Kyros’ efforts to sue WWE over concussions isn’t quite done yet, as the lawyer has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court. PWInsider reports that Kyros, who has been the attorney for the many lawsuits that have been filed against the company since 2016, has issued a press release announcing that he has filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari with the highest court in the land. Also known as a “Cert Petition,” the petition asks the Supreme Court to review the decision of a lower court.

Kyros’ lawsuits were fully dismissed by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in October. The suits alleged that WWE hid its knowledge about concussion-related damage from its performers. WWE had alleged throughout the lawsuits that Kyros was acting unethically, with WWE council Jerry McDevitt alleging previously that Kyros had plagiarized his lawsuit from one filed against the NFL and that the lawsuit had even failed to properly change some terms in the wording from the NFL suit, and he was ordered to pay WWE’s legal fees in relation to the cases.

Kyros’ announcement reads: