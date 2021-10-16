Lee Moriarty Officially Signs With AEW

Lee Moriarty is full-on All Elite, with his full-time signing announced after his match on AEW Rampage’s Buy In. Moriarty faced Bobby Fish in a losing effort, but after the match it was announced on Twitter that he is full-time with the company.

Moriarty began appearing for AEW back in August on AEW Dark and has worked for various independent companies during his time on AEW TV including Ring of Honor, MLW, and more.