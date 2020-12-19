Lee Moriarty on Find Himself in Wrestling & His Own Personal Life, His Respect for Jonathan Gresham

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed indie wrestler Lee Moriarty, who discussed his wrestling career and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Moriarty on his journey of discovery for his character: “It’s cool because I’m not just finding myself in wrestling. I’m finding myself in my personal life and who I am, and I think they kind of go back and forth on each other and help me develop both of them. Even during the pandemic, the first shut down when I wasn’t wrestling for months, unless you were signed, I kind of just played around with that aesthetic. I developed ways of doing intros and videos and stuff. I practiced editing [and] all these different things to try to develop it more and more and just kind of figuring out who that person was. I’m still developing it. It’ll never be final because I’m always changing and evolving, but I don’t feel like I have it just down yet. If I was to present it, I don’t think it’s finalized yet. This is not the final product of what I want it to be. I think I need a few more months.”

On his admiration for Jonathan Gresham: “He was one of those guys, I remember people talking to me about him all the time. He was an amazing wrestler, and he just needed that one thing to really stick out, but once he did The Foundation, that was really his big thing. I remember first seeing that mask, the tentacles and how cool it was, and it’s cool watching his pieces develop.

“Getting the robe, and getting the mask and getting the flag, I remember the promo he did when he was talking about restoring honor and Tracy Williams calling, at the end of the promo, on the phone and then that leads to the finals of Pure tournament. This long-term storytelling when you’re developing a character, that’s kind of what I wanted to do so stuff that happens to me through pro wrestling will be able to develop who I am, then they’ll be callbacks later on. It’s my favorite part. Especially being a free agent, I have the freedom to pretty much do whatever I want and figure out who I am for myself first before getting signed.”