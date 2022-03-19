Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 03.18.22  

-Greeting as we are back for another week of Leveling Up. Speaking of leveling up, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released the first batch of imported racetracks today and my son is quite happy. Thanks Nintendo! Also, thanks for the feedback as I returned to Fact of Fiction this week. You can find that here. Always a fun time and a great job by Jake. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Xyon Quinn vs Damon Kemp

-Handshake before the match and then a lock-up as they push each other around the ring. No advantage so we have another go and this time Quinn slips out. Kemp shoots for a leg, but Quinn fights him off. They collide in the middle of the ring and neither man budges. Knuckle lock which Kemp wins by employing a better technique. Quinn shows some neck strength as he bridges down and then gets the first advantage as he drops Kemp with a shoulder. Kemp fights out of a chinlock and gets a take down into an ankle lock. He floats over into a headlock and it looks like Quinn got his nose split open as the ref is wearing the black gloves. Yes, Quinn is bleeding and a replay shows he got caught with a forearm that split his open. Clothesline is ducked by Quinn and he fires off some strikes. He lands a running elbow in the corner and a twisting Samoan Drop follows. The crowd really like Quinn and he looks like a beast with the blood pouring down his face. Quinn loads up the arm and hits the flying forearm for the pin at 5:24.

Winner: Xyon Quin via pin at 5:24

-This was decent as they kept it basic and then hit each other hard. I enjoyed this and Quinn has a good looks and presence to him. **

-Stupendous WrestleMania commercial!

-WWE honors Girl Up as they celebrate Woman’s History Month!

Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon)

-Lash talks trash and then shoves Feroz away. Valentina won’t back down and tries a rana, but Legend blocks. Feroz hits some leg kicks and looks for a bulldog, but Legend block and dumps her across the ring. Legend hits a delayed suplex as she held Feroz up there for nearly 30 seconds. Nice! Feroz lands some kicks from the ground, but an elbow snuffs out that rally. Cover only gets two. Feroz catches Lash coming in with a guillotine and then gets the back with a sleeper/choke. Lash starts to fade, but rams Feroz into the corner to break. Feroz is determined though and gets a double wrist lock with a head scissors and then hits a dropkick out of a choke slam position. Feroz goes nuts with dropkick as this crowd is popping like crazy for this. Valentina off the top, but Lash catches her. Feroz turns that position into another submission as the crowd is dying for a tap her. Lash breaks by bouncing Feroz’ head between the top and middle rope in a unique spot. Pump kick finishes for Lash at 4:53.

Winner: Lash Legend via pin at 4:53

-This was a nice surprise as Feroz was full of fire and they told a story as old as time with big vs little. They had me buying the submission at the end, but Legend is too powerful and gets the win. Crowd was way into this one. **1/2

-WWE 2K22 commercial. Sunday it should be mine!

-Brock/Roman WrestleMania commercial!

Bodhi Hayward (w/ Andre Chase) vs. Dante Chen

-Lockup to start and Hayward gets an armlock. Nigel busts on Shah for graduation from Ole Miss. “What did you have to do to graduate from there? Milk a cow with your left hand?” Too funny! Hayward with a side headlock that he takes to the mat. Chen gets a head scissors, but Hayward back to the headlock. They pace quickens as they run the ropes and Chen ends up getting a hip-toss and then an armdrag into an armbar. Chen gets caught and dropped with a spinebuster for two. Body vice from Hayward as this one is dragging a bit. Hayward hits a splash on the back which gets another two count. Back to the body vice and Robert Stone heads down to the ring as apparently he and Chase have been feuding. Chen gets a roll-up for two as the crowd is even losing interest in this one a bit. Chen fires off some chops and hits a slam. Splash in the corner followed by a running boot from Chen. Suplex is blocked as Chen’s damaged back costs him. Clothesline from Hayward and then he hits a series of tackles at the knee which gets two. Stone and Chase argue which distracts Hayward and that lets Chen get a crucifix pin at 5:57.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 5:57

-A bit boring and a distraction/fluke win for Chen. Not the best of matches to close this one. *1/2