Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.26.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone) vs. Keanu Carver

-HOSS FIGHT! BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Lock-up and they jockey for position around the ring with no advantage gained. Wagner gets a jumping shoulder tackle and tries a whip to the corner, but Carver reverses and hits a POUNCE. It make me happy to see the POUNCE being used again. Carver charges in the corner, but gets caught with a boot. He catches Wagner though with a World’s Strongest Slam for two. Impressive! He chokes Wagner on the ropes and then runs after Mr. Stone. Wagner gets caught in a bearhug and it it different seeing Wagner being dominated. The crowd rallies behind Wagner and he goes crazy with headbutts to break. Wagner with a slam as it then becomes a race to see who gets up first. Big Boot to the face from Wagner and then he heads up top. He comes down with a double axe and finishes with a Driver for pin at 4:31.

Winner: Von Wagner via pin at 4:31

-This was what it needed to be. It was relatively short, and they traded bombs until one man won. I want to see more from Carver. **1/4

-Luca Crusifino gets promo time backstage as he faces Riley Osborne later tonight.

Brinley Reece and Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame and Kiana James

-Jordan and James start as we settle who is THE GOAT for once and all. Wait, sorry, that’s a basketball debate. I probably used that joke before, but I’ll keep using it. Jordan frustrates James early to start and that causes James to tag out. Reece in as well and Dame works the arm. Reece uses the ropes to stop a whip, and Jordan gets a blind tag off that. They double team Dame, but then James gets a blind tag and lands a knee to the back of Jordan. She comes in and stomps away and sends Jordan into the top buckle. More stomping followed by a shoulder to the ribs. Good aggression from James there! Dame back in and she pulls the hair and slams Jordan face first into the mat. A kick to the chest gets a two count. She sets Jordan on the top rope and hooks her in the Tree of Woe. They take turns stomping away at Jordan which draws many boos from the crowd. James goes after the back and gets a two count. She buries a knee to the back and pulls back on the arms. Jordan uses leverage to break, but gets cut off trying to make the tag. Jordan does a back flip to create space and makes the hot tag. Reece runs wild and gets a double shoulder off the middle rope. Cartwheel lariat to James. The ref gets distracted as Jordan gets knocked off the apron. James hits The Deal Breaker for the win at 5:07 (the feed would freeze at times for me, so the timer might be off a little as I tried my best to pause the timer when needed).

Winners: Izzi Dame and Kiana James via pin at 5:07

-This was solid as I have been enjoying these tag matches where they are seeing who has chemistry to be a team down the line. James is the biggest name out of this group, so it’s not a surprise she picked up the win. *1/2

-This is Awesome commercial! I hope to have that done later this evening assuming Peacock starts working without the buffering issues.

-Royal Rumble: Paul vs. Owens! US Title! Tomorrow night!

Riley Osborne vs. Luca Crusifino

-At least Luca is no longer wearing the suit to wrestle, though the crowd starts a “where’s the suit,” chant. Osborne grabs a leg and does a back flip as Luca tries to kick him off. Luca gets Riley to the mat and slides to grab a side headlock. Osborne counters to one of his own and then Luca does the same counter to show he can do it as well. Riley walks on his hands to escape and gets a roll-up for two. Dropkick from Osborne, but he gets sent to the apron where his leg gets trapped on the ropes. Luca takes advantage as he drops the leg across the top rope which sends Riley to the floor. Back in the ring, Luca gets a snapmare that sends Riley’s legs into the ropes. He kicks away at the left knee and Riley starts bumping all over the place in impressive fashion. Luca goes ground and pound in between work on the damaged knee. He bends the knee in a way it wasn’t meant and Osborne is doing a good job of selling it. Knee-breaker from Luca and he kicks at Riley’s leg for good measure. That gets a two count! Another breaker is countered as Riley gets a sunset flip for two. Luca immediately goes back to the knee and hooks a single leg crab. Riley breaks and uses the good leg to snap off a monkey flip. They go into a bridge sequence and Luca ends up getting a Hangman’s Submission. Osborne slides down for a roll-up for two. Riley heads up while punching the knee to regain feeling. Shooting Star Press gets the win at 6:20.

Winner: Riley Osborne via pin at 6:20

-This might be the best match I have seen on this show involving Luca. He looked good here and the new fit looks better as well as I can take him more seriously. Osborne is great and I want more of him on this show. This was solid though it kind of skipped Obsorne’s comeback and went right to a finish. **1/2

