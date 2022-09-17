Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 9.16.22  

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs

-Yan and Tatum start us out and get into a test of strength. Yan gets a leg trip and goes to work on the arm. Paxley reverses and gets a hammerlock and the adds a crossface. Yan tries to punch her way out but gets rolled-up for two. Ivy gets the tag and the crowd lets Yan know that Ivy is going to kill her. She works the arm, and gets a grounded hammerlock. Yan gets to her feet and makes the tag to Jacobs, buts he is no match for Nile. They run through some double team offense and Paxley gets a slam followed by a standing moonsault. She talks trash to Yen which gives Jacobs an opening as she hits an X-Factor. Yan back in with headbutts to the guy. Yan stomps the hand and lands a right hand. Back to Jacobs who comes off the middle rope with a crossbody for two. Paxley is able to make the hot tag and Ivy runs wild on Jacobs with strikes and kicks. All four women get involved and it settles down to Jacobs eating a kick from Nile and then Paxkley heads up where Nile helps here come down with a twisting senton for the win at 5:20.

Winner: Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley via pin at 5:20

-This was okay if a little disjointed at times. *1/4

-Bronco and Lucien get some promo time backstage as they talk about going to the same high school and then reuniting years later. Duke Hudson interrupts and this is going to lead to a match.

Bronco Nima (w/ Lucien Price) vs. Duke Hudson

-Lockup to start and neither man gains an advantage so Hudson stalls for a bit. Another go and Hudson gets a side headlock. Bronco tries to shove off, but Hudson uses the hair to maintain control. He buries a knee to the ribs, but Bronco is able to reverse to his own side headlock. Now he gets to pull the hair to maintain the hold. They collide in the middle of the ring and Hudson opts to slap Bronco in the face. Bronco lands some strikes and looks for a slam, but Hudson slides off and lands a forearm to the back. He beats Bronco down in the corner, but gets caught with a clothesline. Bronco connects with a Samoan Drop for one. Bronco sends Hudson into the buckle from one side of the apron to the other and then brings him back into the ring. Hudson hits a shot to the throat and beats Bronco down in the corner. He controls with a reverse chinlock. Bronco breaks easily with a belly to back suplex. Clothesline from Bronco followed by a splash in the corner. Slam from Bronco and he showboats too long and misses an elbow drop. Bronco hits a slingshot into a German Suplex and gets a throw out of the corner following a clothesline. Running boot finishes at 5:40.

Winner: Duke Hudson via pin at 5:40

-Solid, if super basic, HOSS Fight. No complaints here! Hudson getting the win is the right call as well. **

Amari Miller vs. Indi Hartwell (Lumis)

-INDEX is alive with me! This is Indi’s first appearance on Level Up! One year ago Indi married Dexter in one the best wrestling weddings of all time. Some chain wrestling to start and it’s a stalemate. Miller gets a side headlock and takes Indi to the mat. She gets another throw as she keeps things grounded. Miller works the arm, but Indi escapes and hits three slams followed by an elbow for two. Now Indi goes to a chinlock, but Miller crawls away as the crowd starts a “Mrs. Lumis” chant. THAT’S RIGHT. INDEX FOREVER! Forearms from Indi and she goes for a pin which gets two. Back to the reverse chinlock. Miller finally breaks in the corner and gets a roll-up for two. They start trading strikes and Miller wins that exchange. She gets a trip and drops an elbow. The spinning kick misses and Indi lands a spinebuster for the win at 5:10.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pin at 5:10

-Not a fan of this one as it was 3 minutes of chinlock and then not much else before the finish. Indi winning is obviously the right call, but not much with this one. INDEX still rules though! 1/2*

