Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 1.22.96  

-This is a big Nitro as we have a World Title Rematch and this show is the day before Clash of The Champions. My review of that show is here! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Mongo, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas, NV

-Konnan shows up during the opening spiel from Bischoff and crew to let us know he will successfully defend Mexican Championship tomorrow at The Clash of The Champions.

-Randy Savage’s music hits and about a half dozen women (including Woman) head to the ring first. I think one of the women is Debra (Mongo’s then wife) and Hogan’s then wife, Linda, is there as well. Eric ruins the surprise for tomorrow as Miss Elizabeth is coming back to reunite with The Mega Powers. Kevin Greene, of the Steelers, will be there as well. I cared about Miss Elizabeth while everyone else around me in Western PA cared about Kevin Greene. Good timing for WCW as well since The Steelers were only days away from playing in Super Bowl XXX (in Arizona) against Dallas. Game is a sore spot for a lot of yinzers around here. Just mention Neil O’Donnell and people lose their minds.

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) (w/ Jimmy Hart) vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

-Flair goes right up to Woman and wants to dance with her and she can’t help but crack before slapping him in the face. I mean, who didn’t know she was going to turn on Savage at some point to join Flair. It’s kind of her thing. They brawl on the floor and once in the ring Savage gets a two count and then rakes at the face in the corner. Flair reverses a whip in the corner and starts firing off chops as Heenan ruins another surprise for tomorrow as he notes The Road Warriors are back. They are doing everything they can to get as many viewers as possible for The Clash. Good on them for it too as they have two big nights here and went all out. They head to the floor and Savage gets tossed over the railing. Savage goes to the eyes and they start trading chops and punches. Flair to the eyes, but he walks into a backdrop on the floor. Savage comes off the top with a double ax, but Flair moves and Savage hits the railing as we take a break at 3:15.

-60 seconds of Peacock commercials!

-WCW Magazine commercial! I think I have a few copies somewhere in storage. I think I only ever got a couple of them, but had a decent amount of WWF’s magazine.

-Back with Savage pouring down right hands in the corner. Flair takes the Flair corner bump, but not as smooth as normal. He falls to the floor and Savage follows to send him into the railing. Back in the ring, Flair begs off, but Savage doesn’t fall for it. Flair takes some shots, but lands on before a Flair Flop. Backslide from Savage gets two! Savage grabs a side headlock, which lets Flair gets a knee-breaker and then the figure-four. Flair uses the ropes for leverage because what kind of world would we be living in if he didn’t. The ref does catch him and they get in a shoving match. Flair backs down and fires off a chop followed by a knee to the head. Another chop and Flair heads up top, but Savage is there to bring him down with a slam. Double Ax off the top! Another! Savage heads up again, but Jimmy Hart is on the paron. Here’s Arn Anderson, but he accidentally decks Flair. We get a bell for some reason, but Savage drops the flying elbow for the pin at 9:28.

Winner and New WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Randy Savage via pin at 9:28

-This was a cliff notes version of Savage/Flair which was still enjoyable. Just rushed and hurt by the commercial break. **1/2

-Hogan, who decked Arn, is out to celebrate and seems happier than Savage. Macho notices that as well and stops the music. He tells Hogan not to embarrass himself and stop clowning around out here. He won the match and is the WCW Champion. You can definitely hear the boos from the crowd towards Hogan as they are on Randy’s side here. Hogan wants the first title shot, but Savage tells Hogan to get himself up to the number one spot. “You look at me friend.” Savage wants to do the match when it’s time in Caesar’s Palace. MGM isn’t far away as they were laying the seeds for the promised Hogan/Savage Halloween Havoc Match. They got there, but man was it way different than we all expected.

Dean Malenko vs. Brian Pillman

-Loose Cannon in Vegas with Bobby Heenan in the building. Yep, that happens the next night at The Clash! Contrast of personalities here as Pillman is all about getting the gimmick over, while Dean is stoic and just wants to wrestle. Dean gets a hip-toss and arm drag, but Pillman gets to the ropes to avoid a Cloverleaf. Pillman yells at the fans in the crowd before heading back in the ring. Pillman lands a punch over the ref’s back and threatens to punch the cameraman in the corner. Pillman yells at the camera that he is the shooter and has a Full Metal Jacket. PILLMAN 9MM GLOCK! Pillman flashes the 4 fingers to Dean and slaps him in the face. Dean is just a tad annoyed as he hits a running clothesline in the corner and then a Brain Buster! Rude Awakening gets a two count! Dean stomps away in the corner as Pillman tries to beg off. To the opposite corner, Pillman gets a boot up and hits a Tornado DDT. Cool! Chops from Pillman but he gets caught with a double under hook powerbomb for two. Dropkick sends Pillman to the floor. Dean tries a baseball slide, but Pillman moves and sends Dean into the railing. Back in the ring Brian heads up top and Dean follows. They fight up there and Pillman sends Dean to the mat with a head butt. He preps for another Tornado DDT, but Dean shoves him off this time. GUTBUSTER gets a great reaction from the crowd! Dean dives in with a leg take down and hooks an ankle lock, but Pillman gets to the ropes. We then get a rough ending to a solid match as Dean gets his foot wrapped in the ropes, so Pillman dives in for the pin at 6:20 even though the ref clearly saw Dean’s leg tied in the ropes. Weird!

Winner: Brian Pillman via pin at 6:20

-This was a fun little match with a roughing ending. Pillman was still able to go a bit here as the car accident had not happened yet. Dean was getting over with just his wrestling ability and Pillman was a good opponent for him. Pillman winning makes sense as he needed a win and it doesn’t hurt Dean to lose to a Horseman. ***

WCW World Tag Team Titles: Harlem Heat (c) vs. Sting and Lex Luger

-Luger starts with Stevie Ray and Luger goes right to the eyes. He charges but eats a boot in the corner and Stevie slugs him down. Luger ducks a clothesline and hits the running forearm that used to be a knock out move but was dropped when he went to WCW. Booker in and here’s Sting as well. Stinger Splash to everyone as Sting just goes back and forth between each corner. He looks for The Scoprion, but Booker with a sweet ax kick behind the ref’s back to break that up. Heavy clothesline from Stevie gets a two count. Booker back in and he hits a leaping side kick as Brain hypes up the return of The Road Warriors. Boy, did that one not work out the way either side expected. Probably for the best as I don’t know if they would let the nWo run them over like they did to everyone else. Outsiders vs. Road Warriors could have been interesting though. Sting continues to do what he does better than most, take a beating! Sting fires up, but a thumb to the eye stops that and Booker drops him throat first on the top rope. Stevie gets a two count off a choke. Stevie hooks a nerve hold as the crowd chants for Sting and the camera is shaking. Must be a pretty shoddy camera stand. I hate nerve holds for those wondering. Slam from Stevie and he brings Booker back into the match. He drops a knee and goes for a weak cover which only gets two. Chinlock for Booker as this one is dragging now. Stevie back in as we get a double team suplex where they drop Sting back on his face. Booker up top, but he misses The Harlem Hangover. Hot tag to Luger but somehow the ref never saw it. That was weird! Jimmy Hart is here and slips something to Luger. Sting and Luger cross-body each other and this time we do get a tag to Luger, but the crowd doesn’t care. Luger decks Booker with a roll of coins and that gets the pin at 9:35,

Winners and New WCW World Tag Team Champions: Sting and Lex Luger via pin at 9:41

-Sting getting the heat always works, but the rest holds were a bit much for a sub 10 minute match. Luger cheating to win and Sting being oblivious makes all the sense. **

Hulk Hogan vs. The One Man Gang

-Gang is US Champion, which is still so weird to see. This is non-title obviously. Hogan fires off right hands and sends Gang to the floor. Gang rakes Hogan’s eyes on the floor as Eric wonders if Flair and Elizabeth having something going on. Like that would ever happen! Not my sweet Elizabeth! Back in the ring Hogan with more right hands and a poke to the eye as Gang starts wobbling like he was back to being Akeem. Hogan sets way too early on a backdrop and Gang slugs him down. He was ducking as he was sending Gang for the whip. 747 Splash and it’s Hulk-up time and this crowd doesn’t really care. Gang gets sent back and forth between the corners. Big Boot, Body Slam and Big Leg finish at 2:59.

Winner: Hulk Hogan via pin at 2:59

-It was a bad Hogan match as nobody was really wanting to see Gang vs. Hogan in 1996. Probably should have had Hogan SQUASH someone other than The US Champion. 1/2* just because I am a sucker for the Hulk-up!

-The Dungeon of Doom and Horsemen hit the ring and Hogan fights them off by himself for a few seconds before Savage shows up. It’s one of the rare times you will see Hogan and Benoit interact with each other. Giant is here, but is held back by The Zodiak, while Pillman wants to see him unleashed.

-Gene is in the ring and Hogan and Savage give the last hard sell for tomorrow’s Clash plus mention again they will be facing each other down the line in Vegas.

-Eric and crew wrap up with Bobby going on an epic rant against Hogan, Savage, and Kevin Greene. He storms off as he is tired of Mongo.

