Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Report 7.16.21  

-Amazing how much better a show is just by adding fans. That pop for Edge was crazy! Anyway, we move to 205 Live and we get actual CW matches this week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Guru Raaj vs. Asher Hale

-Hale throws some leg kicks to create a little space and then shoots in for a single leg, but Raaj snuff that attempt out. Now a proper tie-up and just as quickly Raaj gets an armdrag. Hale up and he gains back control with a waist-lock. Raaj runs around enough to get loose and send Hale to the floor. Nigel all over it as he mentions Raaj must have been watching Bret Hart tapes. Raaj follows with a dropkick as Hale rolls to the apron to slow things down. They fight in the apron and Hale lands a shot and then hits a sick neckbreaker on the apron over the ring post. He fires Raaj into the plexiglass around the and drags is lifeless body back into the ring. Hale gets a neck crank with his ankles in another move you don’t seen often. Hale goes to work on the beck while also working on the arm. Raaj tries to fight back, but nothing to this comeback as Hale hits an awkward suplex though it looked like Raaj was blocking a suplex and Hale just switched up to a DDT. Another try for the suplex and Raaj reverses to a small package for two. Hale plants him with a powerslam for two and keeps going for the cover but Raaj is out each time. Raaj fights back with body blows, but one knee ends that flurry. Raaj back again as he works Hale over in the corner and brings him out with a bulldog for two. Raaj with rapid fire leg kicks and then a swank dropkick to a seated Hale. Not to be out done, Hale comes back with a running knee. A suplex follows, but Hale keeps wrist control to land some more strikes. Hale tries for another, but Raaj flips over and gets a backslide for the pin at 7:24.

Winner: Guru Raaj via pin at 7:24

-This was solid as Raaj got to show off a little more here than his debut a few weeks back. I like Hale and his striking offense mixed with his ground game. This was fine. **1/4

-WWE is back on the road!

Ari Sterling vs. Grayson Waller

-Waller throws some leg kicks that don’t land and then we get a stiff lockup. Waller shoves off and then talks some trash. Another go and this time Sterling shoves off and poses. A third go and Waller breaks and gets a slap to the face in. Waller gets a waistlock into a take down, but Sterling is able to get back to his feet. Now Sterling gets a take down and gets a mount so he can paint brush Waller around a bit. Our fourth lockup and Sterling gets a wristlock, but Waller flips out to counter. They wrestle off that a bit as now Sterling gets a chance to flip into a reversal of his own. I like the story of them trying to one up the other. They take turns avoiding charges in the corner and Sterling gets a head scissors but runs into an elbow. Nice spot as Sterling tries to cartwheel over Wheeler to avoid, but Waller trips the arm to drop Sterling on his face. Waller lands some knee drops and some leg kicks. He hits a modified DDT and then goes to work on Sterling’s arm. Sterling is able to get a small package, but Waller lands a shot to the knee. Bow and Arrow from Waller, but Sterling escapes with an armdrag. He tries a sunset flip, but Waller rolls into a triangle. Sterling gets to the ropes to break. Superkick gets two for Sterling. He goes back to the arm as he comes off top and hits a double stomp on the exposed arm. Fujiwara armbar, but again, Sterling is able to get to the ropes to break. Sterling lands a few blows, but a leg sweep sends him back to the mat. Waller with a Torture Rack as Sterling tries to fight out, but Waller powers through and lands a slam. He goes back to the arm and that seemingly pisses Sterling off as he lands some heavy chops. Waller has had enough and lands a stiff boot to the chest. He trash talks some more as he is not impressed by Sterling. He goes back to the arm and Sterling delivers kidney shots to break and send Waller to the floor. Sterling looks for moonsauce, but Waller catches him with a choke and pulls him to the floor. Waller sling shots back into the ring and lands a stomp on the damaged arm. Waller gets a triangle on the ropes which can’t win the match, but has to suck. Waller hits his version of The Stunner and comes off top with the frog splash elbow for two. Good near fall there! Waller gets an arm submission, but Sterling gets top position and dead lifts Waller a few times and gets in a boot to the face to break. Sterling fires back with forearms and hits a discus lariat. Waller back to the bad arm, but walks into a boot. The spinning ax kick sends Waller to the floor and Sterling follows with moonsauce. Sterling heads back up, but the 450 misses. He lands on his fee though. Waller up top, but Sterling brings him down with a flip jump into a head scissors and The Baja 86 finishes at 15:17.

Winner: Ari Sterling via pin at 15:17

-Waller looked strong here and I kind of assumed he was getting the win, but either option was fine here. The earl story of them trying to top the other was fun. From there Waller just dominated until Sterling made the comeback for the win. This was fun and much needed as this is the 205 Live we have come to know and love. ***1/4

-Thanks for reading!