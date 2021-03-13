Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 3.12.21  

-Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Curt Stallion and Mansoor

-Ever-Rise are on commentary for this one and they give the Boyz a standing ovation and then they all hug it out. Martel is not a fan of the dancing: “dancing like a bunch of jackasses.” Mansoor is just all over WWE programming as once again he is pulling double duty after being on Main Event where he teamed with Ricochet. Mansoor and Stallion are tag partners who don’t get along which makes sense as Stallion is still annoyed by the loss to Mansoor last week. Mansoor starts with Samirl and Samir gets a crucifix pin for two and then a roll-up also gets two. Blind tag to Sunil who works the arm, but Mansoor ends up taking out both Boyz with dropkicks. He refuses to make a tag though and pays for it as Samir runs him over with a clothesline. Tag back to Sunil and he lays in some chops. Another tag leads to a double suplex. Sunil back in and he cranks on a side headlock to ground Mansoor. Samir gets the tag and comes off top with a back elbow and then a tag back to Sunil who drops a flying elbow from the top for two. The Boyz get caught running into each other and Mansoor has a clear chance at a tag, but refuses again. He takes on both Bollywood Boyz alone and handles them rather easily. He hits an atomic drop followed by a spinebuster. Running corner clothesline to each and then a running bulldog. Mansoor hits the slingshot neckbreaker which usually finishes, but Stallion makes the tag and hits the headbutt to get the pin at 6:26.

Winners: Mansoor and Curt Stallion via pin at 6:26

-Just another Bollywood Boyz match, but with the added story of Mansoor/Stallion not getting along. Obviously Stallion and Mansoor have both been treated as bigger deals than The Bollywood Boyz so the result was never in doubt. I was curious if they were going to let Mansoor run the entire match and that would have been fine, but I enjoyed the ending they went with better. Nothing match really, but it continued two stories. **

-Back to NXT as Jordan Devlin is ready to return and will be back on Wednesday. Devlin vs. Escobar at Takeover should be great and will settle the Cruiserweight Title situation.

Ariya Daivari vs. August Grey

-These two are no strangers to each other at this point as this feud has been going for a few months. Lockup to start and it’s an aggressive one as neither man can gain an advantage. They talk trash in the corner and then have another go. Daivari gets the first knockdown and goes the quick pin, but Grey is out at one. Daivari controls with a side headlock as Joseph tells us that Nese and Atlas are both barred from ringside for this one. I’m sure Atlas is still reeling from Dunne abusing him on Wednesday and as I type that, Joseph makes the same point. Grey gets a headlock of his own, but gets backed to a corner and eats a knee. Grey comes back with a rana and then goes back to the headlock takeover. Daivari breaks again, and then catches Grey with a knee to the ribs. Daivari misses a kick and gets caught with a pin that gets two. Unprettier tried, but Daivari slides out and gets a roll-up for two. He then catches Grey on the apron with a dropick that sends Grey to the floor. He starts selling the knee and Daivari follows him out and hits a neckbreaker from the ring apron to the floor. That gets a two count back in the ring. Daivari preps for another neckbreaker, but Grey is out and attempts a roll-up that is countered. That is countered into a small package, but Daivari is out at two and then hits Grey with a running clothesline for two. They start exchanging blows in the middle of the ring and Grey wins the exchange. Daivari reverses a whip, but runs into a boot in the corner. The Unprettier is again countered by Daivar . He heads up top, but nobody in the pool as the splash misses. Grey fires off some chops and they each attempt a sleeper, but neither can set in with it. They end up hit each other with a clothesline each other alas Hogan/Warrior, but this isn’t that obviously. Grey is up first and stomps away in the corner. He follows with a jawbreaker and then a neckbreaker. Emerald Frosion gets a two count and then a spinning neckbreaker gets another two count. Daivari lands a kick in the corner and hits the Iconoclasm. The Persian Lion Splash follows and that only gets a two count. Figure Four is blocked and Grey gets a two count off a slam. Daivari to the apron where he catches Grey throat first in the top rope. They battle on the apron and Grey hits a uranage there. Grey follows out with a suicide dive, but once back in the ring misses a crossbody attempt. Grey rolls to the apron and catches Daivari with a sunset flip, but Daivari sits down and tries to use the ropes for leverage but the ref is all over that. Daivari argues with the ref and eats a supkerkick. Unprettier escaped again, but Daivari can’t get the Hammerlock Lariat. Gray goes for the Unprettier for a 4th time, but Daivari kicks off. He misses a charge in the corner and Grey gets a roll-up and even puts his feet on the ropes to beat Daivari at his own game at 13:37.

Winner: August Grey via pin at 13:37

-They were given time and you would think this is the blow-off for the feud, but I guess Daivari has something to gripe about with Grey using the ropes for leverage. This started slow and was kind of blah to start, but picked up nicely as they got going and we ended up with a pretty good match. ***

-Thanks for reading!