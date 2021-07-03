Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.02.21  

-After the purge of 205 Live last week, this week we get opening matches from the NXT Breakout Tournament. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

NXT Breakout Tournament: Qualifying Match: Guru Raaj vs. Andre Chase

-Raaj is from India and is apparently the first high flyer from the country and he was trained by The Great Khali. Nigel puts over a match Raaj had with Finn Balor and how that match made him want to improve. Raaj controls early with an arm wringer, but Young turns into a hold of his own. It seems this is just a qualifying match and not part of the main draw. Vic mentions that 2019 Tournament featured Swerve and Bronson Reed and they both just were the Main Event of NXT on Tuesday. Raaj gets a hiptoss into a side headlock. He works the headlock for a bit as Young fights to break. He stomps the foot to get a break and lands some uppercuts and chops. Raaj fires up with chops of his own and hits a running shoulder in the corner. Monkey flip out of the corner followed by a roll-up for two. Young gets a backslide for two, and then counters a roll by dropping Raaj throat first on the middle rope. Big chop as the NXT fans let Chase know that he sucks. Well, that clears up who the heel is in this match. Chase to the ribs and a Russian Leg Sweep gets a two count. I like the commentary team is filling in some backstory as Chase apparently felt he should have just been given the number one seed in the field. Chase controls the arm and lands some elbows to the jaw to soften Raaj up for a half straight jacket. Raaj tries to roll through, but Chase maintains the hold. Little sloppy as the hold gets too loose. Chase talks smack, and pays for it by eating a backdrop. Raaj runs wild and hits a leaping clothesline. He goes back to the ribs in the corner and comes out with a bulldog. A seated dropkick gets two count. Raaj fires off leg kicks, but misses a leg sweep and eats a rolling elbow. Chase hits a sweet slingshot stunner and a release perfect plex finishes at 8:26.

Winner: Andre Chase via pin at 8:26

-This was solid though a little sloppy at times. The finish was good though. Chase is probably the better choice to move on as Raaj still needs some work and I am sure this was just a chance to see what he had. **

-Next week more qualifying matches on 205 Live.

NXT Breakout Tournament: Qualifying Match: Desmond Troy vs. Joe Gacy

-These two are definitely over 205 lbs, but these are special episodes the next few weeks. Lockup to start as again Nigel gives us some backstory on both men. Troy gets a go behind, so Gacy gets to the ropes to break. Troy shows off some athleticism and goes to his amateur background. Troy with a leapfrog showing off some hops and a crossbody for two. Gacy is done with this and throws a right hand. That only annoys Troy as he gets a double leg takedown and goes to an armbar. Troy gets a tackle, but runs into a forearm. Gacy follows with a suplex for two and goes to his own armbar. Gacy lands several corner clotheslines and a belly to back suplex for another two count. The crowd is split on who to cheer for in this one. Gacy works the arm and shoulder for a bit while also grinding his forearm on the cheek bone. The crowd is getting a little antsy now. Troy gets a rollup for two, but gets shoved back in the corner. Gacy hits a running forearm in the corner and again, but a third misses. Troy with a clothesline and starts snapping off suplexes: belly to belly overhead, release. Northern Lights suplex gets a two count. Gacy hits a headbutt that sends Troy to the floor. Troy sunsets flips back in, but opts for a awkward gutwrench suplex for two. He hits two more for another two count. Again, a bit awkward with those. Nigel does a great job covering by blaming it on the shoulder work from Gacy. Nigel is great! Gacy back to the shoulder and it’s a slug fest, Gacy with a Uranage and then a handspring clothesline finishes at 8:33.

Winner: Joe Gacy via pin at 8:33

-Again, a little sloppy in spots but with a good ending. Troy showed some good athletic ability and another big dude that can throw suplexes is fun. Gacy getting the win is kind of surprising as I figured Troy would get the nod here, but perhaps they want to bring home along slowly. This was fine as well. <b**

-Thanks for reading!