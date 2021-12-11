Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.10.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Amari Miller vs. Lash Legend

-They must be high on Lash as they are already comparing her to Bianca Belair. She controls with her power early and then taunts Miller, who tells Lash to kiss her butt. Lash with a shoulder block and then a leaping clothesline in the corner. She sends Miller flying across the ring with a suplex and gets a cocky cover off a roll-up. Miller fights back, but eats an uppercut. Miller bac again with some strikes, but gets caught and tossed with a fall-away slam. Handspring into a moonsault misses, but Lash lands on her feet and drops Miller with a running boot. Miller escapes a move and gets a takedown into a two count. Lash swats her away and then stretches her around her back like a backpack. She bounces Millers head off the middle rope and then drops her face first for the win at 3:27.

Winner: Lash Legend via pin at 3:27

-Impressive SQUASH here as it should have been. Good show of power and athleticism from Lash though you can see she is still a little raw. I’m intrigued. SQUASH

Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj

-Raaj is back on the show after an absence and for whatever reason, I was thinking he was one of the 205 Live workers released earlier in the year. Chase works the arm, but Raaj escapes with a cartwheel. Chase backs him into a corner and lands some strikes. Whip reversed and Raaj gets a monkey flip. Chase gets in a shot and connects with a swinging neckbreaker for two. He pounds away on the mat and then snaps off a chop. Body slam which is followed the Chase U STOMP! Raaj fires back as that seemed to annoy him. He gets caught charging in though with a side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Straight jacket submission from Chase to get the crowd to rally behind Raaj. The hold is broken and Raaj snaps off leg kicks and sweeps the leg. Running forearm in the corner and then a bulldog gets a two count. Chase avoids a kick and lands a running boot. Flatliner finishes for Chase at 5:00.

Winner: Andre Chase via pin at 5:00

-Solid 5 minute match here though it didn’t really build to the ending as Chase just shrugged off Raaj and hit his finisher for the win. **

-WWE Live coming to a city near you. It seems I will be going to the show after Christmas in Pittsburgh as I am taking my 8-year-old nephew to his first show.

-Video package for Gacy vs Strong. It seems for Gacy winning wasn’t the goal and he is working on changing the name of this show. I mean, really it needs it at this point. Harland makes his debut next week!

Malik Blade vs. Solo Sikoa

-Blade keeps trekking along looking for his first win, while Solo has yet to lose. Wonder how this one is going to go? The crowd has started chanting “Solo’s gonna kill you.” Blade uses his quickness to avoid strikes and is able to grab an arm. Solo shoves off, but Blade goes back to the arm and takes things to the mat. Solo tries to throw knees, but Blade gets to his feet and continues work on the arm. Eventually Solo is able to break and gets a shoulder tackle. He poses for a second and costs him as he misses a falling headbutt. Blade goes to a standing side headlock, but it’s easily broken and Solo blasts him with a lariat. Nice! Chops for Solo and now the diving headbutt connects which gets two. Solo with some small joint manipulation as Blade tries to fight back. Solo with another two count as he methodically destroys Blade. Solo goes to the arm as this one is dragging a bit as they are stretching time. Solo gets caught with a dropkick and then another. A third one is block and Solo connects with a spin wheel kick for two. Solo back to the arm as they continue to do what they can to stretch this past five minutes. Blade flips out of a belly to back and hits a superkick. Running clothesline in the corner and then a springboard dropkick from Blade gets two. He catches Solo with an elbow and tries another springboard, but gets caught with a superkick to the gut. Spinning back fist lays Blade out for the pin at 7:46.

Winner: Solo Sikoa via pin at 7:46

-Probably went a little longer for them, but it ended up being okay. I like Blade’s potential and Solo is going to get every chance due to his bloodlines. He has a good look and carries himself well. Both men should continue to improve with more ring work and that’s what this show is all about now. **1/4

