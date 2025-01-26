Leighty’s WWE From The Vault #1 Review: John Cena on Velocity  

-Not sure if you have heard, but John Cena is back in the WWE for a year long run to say goodbye. What better way to kick off that run than by checking out a young John Cena doing matches on Velocity? For those who don’t know, Velocity was a show that ran from 2002 to 2006 on Spike TV for most of its run and then was on WWE.com only for the last year. Velocity was to SmackDown as Heat was to RAW once they went through with the brand extension.

John Cena vs. Chavo Guerrero

09.07.02

-Michael Cole and Marc Lloyd are on commentary! Judging by Cena’s tights this show is likely in Green Bay as he is rocking Green and Gold. Cena with an armdrag and then another and another. He changed it up a little and hits a sit-out one. We get a strong “Cena” chant here which is cool and I am sure Cena would be hearing fans chant his name for years to come. Chavo misses a clothesline, so Cena hooks a side headlock. Chavo tries a crucifix, but Cena blocks. Chavo tries a sunset flip, but no dice there either. To the corner where we get a clean break, and Chavo applauds Cena before punching him in the face. Rookie mistake! Chavo goes after the knee! He hits a slam and rams the knee off the apron. John Cena selling for Chavo is pretty wild to watch! He continues to work the knee and gets a two count. Cena with a brief flurry, but sets too early on a backdrop and gets caught with an elbow. Chavo with a deathlock into a bridge and then he just bends the knee around his own head. He tries a suplex, but Cena escapes. Elbow from Cena as we get a “Go Pack, Go” chant, so yes, we are in Green Bay. MY 49ERS OWN YOU! Sorry! Chavo slugs Cena back down and again, that’s wild to even type. Cena finally gets the backdrop and makes sure to sell the knee. Whip to the corner, but Cena struggles to follow up and gets booted in the face. Cena fakes throwing a right hand and suckers Chavo into a small package for the pin at 6:35.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 6:35

-LOL CENA WINS! This was just a super basic match with a finish that come out of nowhere. **

John Cena vs. Reverend D-Von

09.28.02

-Tazz and Marc Lloyd on commentary and we are in San Diego this time. Cena is rocking blue and gold tights for The Chargers. Yes, the Chargers used to be in San Diego! Lock-up and they wrestle for position in the corner, but we get a clean break from Cena. Another go and this time D-Von offers a clean break for a second. He tries to land a right hand, but Cena ducks and here is the series of arm-drags again. Cena goes to the arm, but D-Von goes to the eyes to break. The crowd would really like some tables. Cena with a roll-up for two, but he charges back and D-Von and gets dumped to the floor. Cena up to the apron and gets blasted and does a hilarious sell where he just falls face first on the floor. That was both funny and had to suck at the same time. You do dumb things when young and working Velocity! Back in the ring Cena fights back with forearms and hits a clothesline for two, but D-Von gets a clothesline of his own to cut off that rally. Sidewalk Slam from D-Von and he heads up to the middle ropes. He misses an elbow and now Cena with a series of rough looking clotheslines. Atomic Drop and then a DROPKICK gets two! Spinning fisherman’s suplex gets two! Cena gets the mounted punches in the corner, but D-Von slides out and gets a running running neckbreaker for two. Good near fall there! D-Von sends Cena to the apron, but Cena is back in with a sunset flip for the upset at 5:12.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 5:12

-I enjoyed this more than the first match. It was shorter, but harder hitting and Cena looked a little more comfortable and surer of himself here. **1/4

-D-Von attacks after the match and gets the head-butt to get his heat back. We get to hear The Rev’s theme music as well, which I had erased from my memory.

John Cena vs. Albert

10.05.02

-We are in LaFayette, Louisiana, so Cena is rocking the black and gold for the Saints. Back to Cole and Lloyd on commentary. If they would put tats all over Albert and change his name, I bet this match would draw all the money! Albert shoves Cena on his ass to start and laughs at him. Cena with a standing switch and then a side headlock. Albert shoves Cena off and gets a shoulder tackle. He slaps Cena around and laughs at him some more. Cena goes to the arm as the crowd tries to start a “shave your back” chant and it catches on. Cool! Cena slaps Albert in the back of the head to pay him back and that angers Albert. He sends Cena flying into the corner and then fires off some knees to the ribs. Cena gets beat down in the corner with clubbing blows and eventually Albert covers for two. Another cover and another two. Albert rubs his forearm across the face and sends Cena into the top buckle. Albert with a running splash in the corner for two. Heavy clothesline from Albert gets two! Cena gets set laying in the corner and Albert lays in some heavy forearms. Albert gets distracted by the ref which lets Cena hit an awkward missile dropkick. He starts firing off right hands, and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Cena gets his head RIPPED OFF with a Bicycle (Brogue) Kick for two. That looked fantastic! Albert is not happy with the count, so he slaps Cena in the face. He misses a punch and Cena hits a sit-out side slam for the pin at 5:22.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 5:22

-I like the last match a little more, but that Brogue Kick was sweet. **

John Cena (w/ B2) vs. Danny Denucci

11.30.22

-This is fresh into Cena’s heel turn and he is spitting bars as he makes his entrance. Longer and more technical than what it would become, but it works as he tells the crowd they are sleeping with their sisters. We are in Columbia, SC for this one. Lloyd and Cole still on commentary! They are still treating the rapping gimmick as kind of a joke at this point. Danny has some unique hair. He controls for a few seconds, but Cena decks him with a right hand. He uses the bottom rope to choke as here is our chance to see Cena work as a heel. Back elbow from Cena gets a two count and he stares down the ref. Snap suplex for Cena gest another two count. Cole notes that Cena has all the tools to become a star. As if! Danny gets a sunset flip for two, so Cena runs him down with a clothesline and that also, gets two. Cena charges into a boot in the corner and then into an elbow. Danny off the middle ropes with a clothesline and then a backdrop. Bulldog from Danny gets two. Cena escapes another suplex and hits a clothesline. He fires off some forearms and hits the sit-out side slam for the pin at 4:00.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 4:10

-Cena probably should have dominated this one a bit more. *

John Cena (w/ B2) vs. Paul London

12.10.02

-Dallas, TX for this one! Still with Cole and Lloyd on commentary. Mat game to start as they trade holds. Cole keeps putting a lot of stock in this Cena kid as a future player in the WWE. Cena misses a charge in the corner but backdrops London to the apron. He slings back in with a head scissors and then hits a series of dropkicks. London misses a cross-body and Cena runs him down with a clothesline for two. B2 pie faces London from the floor. Belly to back suplex gets two! Grounded Full Nelson from Cena. London gets to his feet and elbows his way out, but Cena slugs him back down for two. A few people in the crowd start a “Prototype” chant. London catches Cena with an enziguiri. Flip dropkick from London and another. Springboard cross-body and then he hangs Cena on the top rope. Moonsault from the middle rope gets two! Cena has been pressed enough and hits the sit-out side slam for the pin at 4:25.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 4:25

-London looked solid, but Cena was the one on the main roster so he gets the win. **

John Cena (w/ B2) vs. Chuck Palumbo

12/14/02

-Cena with a freestyle heeling on the fans in Oklahoma. This is classic Dr. of Thuganomics here as he is in jorts and is rocking the lock and chain. No more brightly colored tights. The Cat and Josh Matthews are on commentary. These two apparently had a match a few weeks back on SmackDown that Cena cheated to win, so Palumbo wants REVENGE! It was a great N64 Game, so I don’t blame him. Palumbo charges before the bell and chases Cena into the ring. Suplex from Palumbo, but B2 gets involved to give Cena the advantage. Cena pitches Palumbo to the floor and B2 lays in some more shots. Cena cheating to win is kind of fun to see! Cena with a suplex for two and then to the grounded Full Nelson. It’s been fun seeing Cena work out the kinks on what works best for him. Cena with a clothesline and then back to the Full Nelson. Palumbo elbows out and gets a bell to back suplex. Clothesline from Palumbo followed by a backdrop. Cena reverses a whip to the corner, but charges into an elbow. Belly to belly suplex from Palumbo gets two! Cena gets caught with an overhead release belly to belly. PALUMBO SUPLEX MACHINE! B2 runs in to push Cena out of the way of a Superkick and takes the bullet for him. Cena with a low blow, and then a roll-up while holding the tights for the pin at 5:07.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 5:07

-Just a solid match with suplexes all over the place and Cena cheating to win. **

John Cena vs. Bryan Danielson

02.08.03

-This a rather famous match because both men became such huge stars. Cena has ditched the jean shorts and is wearing bright yellow pants. Cena was being taken a little more seriously as he was in the middle of calling out Brock Lesnar. We are in Philly with Cat and Matthews on commentary. Also, for some reason The YouTube tag for this match has it listed as John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. Lockup and they trade wrist-locks. Danielson breaks Cena down to his knees, but Cena fights back up. Danielson goes to work on the arm and gets a drop toe-hold. He goes back to the arm and takes Cena to the mat. They continue to fight over arm control and Cena counters into a knuckle lock into a pin. Danielson bridges up and we get a monkey flip. Cena seems embarrassed and runs Danielson down with a clothesline. Heavy whip into the corner and Danielson just bounces off the buckles. Back elbow from Cena gets two as Danielson is bouncing all over the place now. Cena hooks a bear-hug and it’s a pretty weak one. Danielson breaks free and gets an enziguiri. He lands a back kick that looked like it hit Cena right in the dick. Danielson buries a knee to the back and hits a running kick to the back for two. Danielson runs into a boot in the corner and Cena finishes with the sit-out side slam at 3:40.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 3:40

-Too short to be anything really, but it’s a fun watch because it’s Cena vs. Danielson years before they would become WrestleMania Main Event Headliners. **

John Cena vs. Sho Funaki

06.21.03

-San Antonio for this one and Cena is still a heel, but is slowly starting to get some fans on his side. He offers a handshake and tries a cheap shot, but Funaki ducks and gets a head scissors. Cena catches Funaki on his shoulders and then hits a back elbow. Clothesline from Cena and the women start screaming when he takes off his shirt. Cena lets Funaki know that “you can’t see me,” and maybe that will stick one day. Cat and Matthews on commentary still and Matthews wants Cat to explain to him what “you can’t see me” means. Cena ducks a cross-body and lays in the boots. Cena shows off the power with a delayed vertical suplex for two. Cena is back in the JORTS here. Funaki with a jawbreaker and then he plants Cena on his face. Funaki going 50/50 with Cena is something else man! Funaki with a right hand and then a Tornado DDT for two! Funaki tries a crucifix, but Cena turns that into an FU for the pin at 3:43.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 3:43

-Not much different than all the other matches we have seen in this series. As mentioned FUNAKI getting any kind of offense on Cena is kind of fascinating to see. *1/2

John Cena vs. Akio (w/ Sakoda)

04.27.04

-Oklahoma for this one! Cena is The US Champion after winning it at Mania XX from Big Show. Akio attacks Cena before the bell as the crowd starts a loud “Cena” chant. Akio stomps Cena down in the corner. Cena fights back and looks for The Throwback but Sakoda pulls the rope down and Cena spills to the floor. Hugh Morrus and Matthews on commentary. TEAM TOUGH ENOUGH! Cena shrugs off Akio’s offense. Five Knuckle Shuffle! Cena pumps up the shoes to a loud pop and he hits The FU after decking Sakoda for the pin at 2:03.

Winner: John Cena via pin at 2:03

-Basically a SQUASH as Cena was a star on the rise and was working things out to get him to that upper level. SQUASH

