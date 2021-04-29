Leighty’s WWE Main Event Report 4.29.21  

-NFL Draft tonight, so have to get this done to get the really fun stuff. My Niners at 3 start the intrigue and now with bombshell Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, it should interesting night. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, Florida

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

-Well, I guess since Carrillo and Garza showed up on RAW someone had to take their place on Main Event. Again, sucks that these two are stuck on this show, but I’ll always take a match between these two. Patrick saying these are two of the best and in their prime makes me sad though. Lockup to start and neither man gets an advantage as Ali tells Ricochet he isn’t on his level. Nice mat sequence to start as Ali uses a leverage move to get an armbar, but Ricochet reverses to a hammerlock before getting caught with an elbow. Ricochet lands some chops in the corner and delivers a running elbow in the opposite corner. Ali gets caught with a small and Ricochet drops some sudden elbows. Ali gets in another chop and tells Ricochet he is not on his level. Ali ends up on the apron and Ricochet catches him with a boot to send him falling on his ass. Ricochet tries to head up, but Ali grabs the leg and yanks him down face first onto the apron. Ali heads up and hits a splash to the back. He hooks in a sleeper and Ricochet fights to his feet, but can’t get to the ropes to break. Ricochet just opts to fall back onto Ali to break. Effective! Ali throws some uppercuts and some more chops, but it just pissed off Ricochet. He catches a boot and lands a shot to the knee. He follows with a knee to the face and hits a bridging German suplex for two. Nice! Ali back with another elbow, but the Tornado DDT is caught. Ali shoves off to break, but Ricochet murders him with a back elbow that Ali sells with a 360 flip. Ali tries to bail and his boot comes flying off and that provides enough off a distraction for Ali to get a roll-up and he uses the ropes to cheat for the win at 5:51.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 5:51

-This was a fun sprint as you would expect. This likely should have been the Main Event, but the commercial break would have hurt it there. As good as we are going to get for under 6 minutes and the ending was creative while also giving Ricochet an out as Ali cheated to win like any good heel should. **3/4

-Back to SmackDown 2 weeks ago with a video package on Cesaro/Reigns/Uso/Rollins issues.

-Back to SmackDown as Rollins interrupts Cesaro and it leads to a tag match with Uso/Rollins vs. Bryan/Cesaro. We get the conclusion of that match and as you would expect with the talent involved it was quite good. Rollins bails on his partner and that doesn’t go well for Uso as he gets to take the swing a few times after the loss as Bryan tries to goad Reigns into coming back out.

-Later in the night Reigns answers Cesaro and tells him the answer will always be no as he will never be on his level. He issues the challenges around here and the challenge is for Daniel Bryan. Reigns has never liked him and will give him another Universal Title shot. Cesaro tells Daniel he has to take it and then Reigns drops the bomb that if Bryan loses he is banished from SmackDown. Bryan accepts and we have a massive Main Event for SmackDown tomorrow.

-Recap of Charlotte attacking a ref on RAW two weeks ago, but then she shows up this past week thanks to Sonya Deville.

-Back to RAW as Charlotte apologizes to the ref and he is made to apologize to her. Sonya announces that Charlotte paid her $100,000 fine in full and is now reinstated.

-Sonya picks Mandy Rose to face Charlotte tonight and we get the conclusion of that match. Charlotte has more issues with the ref, but she finishes off Rose in short order.

-Sweet, we get the awesome Aleister Black promo/vignette from SmackDown in full here. I am intrigued by this and it’s just nice to see Aleister back on TV again.

Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

-Gulak is fresh of losing last week which meant he has been doing Lucha House Party’s laundry. It seems he is rather annoyed by that and wants to take out his frustration on Tozawa. Lockup to start and Gulak pie faces him against the ropes while talking some smack. Tozawa gets an arm, but Gulak reverses and gets an overhand wristlock. They grapple to the mat and Tozawa gets a mount, but Gulak slips out and gets side control. Tozawa rolls and gets an armbar, but Gulak breaks by getting a head scissors. Tozawa slips out and we have a stalemate. Another go as Tozawa gets a side headlock which drops Drew to a knee. Gulak shoves off to break and gets a shoulder tackle. Tozawa tries an armdrag, but Gulak stops that noise. Another rope sequence ends with Tozawa on the apron where he lands a kick that sends Gulak to the floor. Tozawa comes out with a suicide dive as we take our commercial break.

-Back with Gulak landing strikes to the face and then a stomp to the face as well. Nice! Tozawa tries to lift Gulak, but he dead weights him and breaks with an elbow. Tozawa lands a boot, but then charges into a heavy clothesline that sends Tozawa spinning. That gets Gulak a two count. He lands a seated dropkick for another two count. He grabs Tozawa by the jaw and hangs him off his back in a painful looking move. Tozawa wiggles his way free, but Gulak is on him again with a boot to the face and another two count. Tozawa throws some elbow to fight back and snaps off a rana. Tozawa heads up and hits the cannonball for two. More strikes, but a kick is caught and Gulak gets a modified STF, but Tozawa rolls to the ropes to force a break. Cyclone Crash is blocked and Tozawa gets his own submission before landing a flying kick. He heads up top, but Gulak is up to meet him and gets knocked down. Tozawa comes off with the Senton, but Gulak catches him on the way down with The Gu-Lock and Tozawa is out so the ref stops it at 9:55.

Winner: Drew Gulak via pin at 9:55

-Good match here as they started on the mat and picked up the pace to a strong finish. Nice bounce back win for Gulak after last week’s loss. Tozawa continues to work well with whatever match they want him to get over as last week was a bit of a fun, comedy match and this week was a more serious encounter. **3/4

-Back to RAW two weeks ago as Mace and T-Bar get unmasked by Braun and McIntyre.

-Back to RAW as Braun faces T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match that turned into a tag match with Drew. T-Bar and Mace win by count-out and Braun lays out Drew which leads to a match between the two of them for later.

-Braun knocks off Drew in the Main Event to add himself to the WWE Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash as it is now a 3 way match.

-Thanks for reading!