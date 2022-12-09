Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.08.22  

-My review of In Your House: D-X should be up this weekend and next week I will have a recap of the Vince McMahon documentary on Vice. That should be interesting. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Washington, DC

Katana Chance vs. Tamina

-Another round of NXT newbie against Dana or Tamina. Each women gets an insert promo and Tamina promises she won’t lose again. Chance is a current co-holder of the NXT Tag Titles and this isn’t her Main Roster debut as she did appear in the Woman’s Royal Rumble a few years ago when she went by her real name, Kacy Catanzaro. Tamina slowly works Chance over in the corner. Chance uses her quickness and stumbles a bit on the ropes which lets Tamina grab hold and get a slam for two. Whip to the corner followed by the Butt Bump gets two. Tamina hooks a neck crank as the crowd kind of rallies Chance. She is able to fight out of the hold and gets a kick in the corner. She goes after the knee and hits a shotgun dropkick. Another one off the middle ropes gets two. She walks into a superkick that should have ended it, but Tamina picks her up at two. Choke Bomb is countered into a victory roll for the win at 4:18 for Chance.

Winner: Katana Chance via pin at 4:18

-I wasn’t a fan of this one as Tamina dominated, got cocky and slipped on a banana peel to lose. Chance didn’t even get a chance to show off her crazy athleticism. This probably would have been better if it was Brooke vs. Chance. I kind of get the story with Tamina being frustrated over the losing streak, but then she should have just taken the win if that’s what was most important to her. 1/2*

-They shake hands after the match.

-Trick Williams is backstage and on the phone with Hayes. He runs into Cedric Alexander and tells him to park his car. Cedric tells Trick they are facing each other tonight. Cedric has a message for Melo and slaps Trick in the face.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Ricochet vs. Escobar in the World Cup Finals in progress. BANGER here they were given time and delivered. Ricochet gets the clean win to pop the crowd and thankfully it’s treated as a huge deal as Ricochet gets The Cup with pyro going off. GUNTHER is out to tease their match against each other. It happens in 2 Weeks!

-Back to RAW as the Bloodline (minus Roman) arrive and get buzzed by Riddle riding through on his scooter. That draws out Elias and he gets his ass beat by Solo first and then the rest of The Bloodline.

-Lacey Evans vignette as she is being repackaged again. We will see what HHH does with her now.

-Back to RAW as The Bloodline kick off the show and The Usos let us know that since Elias is injured the Tag Title Match is canceled. Riddle is out and he found a partner: Kevin Owens.

-We join the match in progress and again, fun match with a hot crowd. The Usos retain (Duh) thanks to help from Solo. Riddle eats the 1D as KO was dealing with Solo. Riddle runs off the Bloodline with a chair, but that leaves Riddle along with Solo and that doesn’t go well for Riddle. Bringing back The Samoan Spike is a dope touch and Riddle gets destroyed including taking the butt splash with a chair around his neck. They are doing a great job with Solo so far. Riddle gets stretchered out.

-This Usos defend this Friday on SmackDown against Sheamus and Butch. We also get Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration as SmackDown is in Pittsburgh. I won’t be there sadly.

-To the back as Trick Williams drags a camera man to a weight room where he has apparently attacked Cedric.

Trick Williams vs. Cedric Alexander

-Cedric with a quick spin wheel kick and then some very loud chops in the corner. A kick to the back gets two as Cedric is coming in pissed after the attack in the back. Suplex countered as Trick pulls the hair. They trade leap frogs and Cedric hits a dropkick to the knee. Cedric works the knee and fires off kicks. More chops in the corner and again, they sound great. Clothesline sends Trick over the top the floor. Cedric chases as Trick hobbles around the ring. Back in Cedric gets two off a sunset flip. He lands an elbow in the corner and heads up, but Trick grabs the leg to pull him down. Pop-up uppercut from Trick gets two. Trick throws Cedric to the floor as we take our commercial break at 3:06.

-Back at 4:37 with Trick dropping right hands from the top control. Cedric fights back with right hands and chops but Trick catches him with a knee. Ugly looking swinging neckbreaker gets two. Trick beats Cedric down in the corner and actually gets some heat from the crowd. Slam gets two so Trick hooks a cravat. Cedric gets in some punches and armdrags his way out of the hold. He goes back at the knee to get Trick off his feet and then throws more strikes. Uppercut from Cedric followed by another dropkick to the knee. Trick bails to the floor which lets Cedric fly as he hits a suicide dive that sends Trick into the security wall. Cedric’s version of the Flatliner gets two. Trick responds and hits a spinning boot that kind of connected and then something goes wrong as the ref stops his count because Cedric got his boot near the rope. Not sure what happened there! (I went back and Cedric barely touched the rope with his boot. I think Trick covered too soon as Cedric wasn’t in the position near the ropes that he wanted to be, so it looked off). Cedric counters a backslide and gets The Lumbar Check for the win at 9:26.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 9:26

-This was ok in the early parts, but then got a little rough towards the end. Cedric is a good choice to have these matches with these NXT kids. Hayes is the future in the pairing with Trick, but it was nice to see Trick got a chance in this setting. With the men it seems to be the NXT guys just can’t get the win as Cedric has a winning streak going vs what is happening with the NXT women usually getting a win over Dana or Tamina. **

-Back to RAW as Bayley wins a Triple Threat over Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Asuka eats the pin and judging by her Twitter we may be getting a new direction from her.

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins cuts a promo and tells us he is facing Lashley next week. Lashley is out and the fight is on! Winner becomes #1 Contender to Theory’s US Title.

-This week on RAW it will be Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky.

-Back to RAW as we join Lynch vs. Cross vs. Bliss in progress. Winner faces Bayley next week on RAW and the winner of that is next up for Bianca. Damage CTRL take Becky out of the match with a powerbomb through the announce table. Bliss hits Twisted Bliss for the win on Nikki.

