Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.09.21  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

WWE 24/7 Championship: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina

-The 24/7 rules are suspended during this match as is the norm. Brooke ducks a lock-up and tries a take down, but gets elbowed in the head. She floats over Tamina in the corner and hits a dropkick. She snaps off some kicks and butchers a crucifix so bad it almost turns into a sunset flip. Ugh! Tamina lands a right hand, but gets caught with a standing enziguiri. She misses a handspring elbow for two, so Tamina powers her down for two. She pounds away on the mat as Brooke ends up on the floor. Back inside she hits the running butt splash in the corner for two and goes to a chinlock. Brooke fights back, but an elbow to the face ends that rally. Brooke flips out of a belly to back and works the knee. Tamina misses a charge in the corner and this time the handspring elbow connects. A second one into a faceplant gets a two count. Splash off the top misses and Tamina lights her up with a superkick for two. Tamina comes off the middle rope with a splash attempt, but Brooke gets her feet up and then finishes with a modified neckbreaker at 5:32.

Winner and Still WWE 24/7 Champion: Dana Brooke via pin at 5:32

Started rough and got a little better with a decent near fall off the superkick. *1/4

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks back as Jeff Hardy (now fired) apparently wins The Black Friday Battle Royal, but Sami Zayn dumps him for the real win. Sami’s celebration is interrupted by the breaking news that Brock Lesnar is returning.

-Back with Brock Lesnar making his return and being interrupted by Sami Zayn. The Brock/Sami pairing was great as happy, ass kicker Brock is great and he and Sami played well off each other. Sami gets stupid and insults Brock by insinuating he wouldn’t have an easy time with Roman Reigns. Brock mauls Sami and then Roman picks the bones to get the easy win in their title match.

-Day 1: Roman vs Brock; The Usos vs The Day; Miz vs Edge

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Rollins attacks Owens during his match with Big E which gives the win to Owens and adds him to the WWE Title Match at Day 1.

-Back to RAW as we joining Owens/Big E in a cage match in progress. Fun match with Rollins having a ball on the floor watching them kill each other. Big E escapes the cage for the win and then gets attacked by Seth Rollins. Big E bounces back and leaves Seth and Owens laying, but here is Bobby Lashley. He attacks E and then opts to throw Owens and Rollins all over the ring as well.

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander)

-Azeez is starting with Shelton and he quickly catches Benjamin with two knees. He then boots Alexander off the apron. Shelton tries to fight back, but that’s not doing much. Tag made to Crews and he stomps and pounds away in the corner. Shelton is able to get a suplex, but gets too close to Azeez and gets clubbed in the back of the head. Alexander in and Azeez starts to choke him until Shelton makes the save. Shelton gets dropped by Crews and that gets two as Alexander makes the save. Crews hits a belly to belly on Alexander and makes the tag to Azeez. He mauls Benjamin as we take our standard commercial break.

-Xia Li debuts on SmackDown this week!

-Back as for whatever reason, I don’t have any Hulu commercials this week. Cool! Azeez is stretching Shelton’s face before making the tag to Crews. He hits a running elbow for two and looks for a vertical suplex, but Shelton blocks and hits one of his own. Tag made to Cedric and he runs wild on Crews for a bit. Crews avoids a suplex and gets a release German Suplex for two. European uppercut from Cedric, but Crews makes the tag to Azeez. He pulls Cedric back to his corner, but he is able to dodge and make the hot (?) tag to Benjamin. He lands some strikes and gets some Stinger splashes in the corner. He hits another suplex on Crews and goes back to Azeez, but runs into a big boot. Nigerian Nail ends Shelton at 7:11.

Winner: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez via pin at 7:11

-Azeez looked okay here and was protected. Shelton and Cedric bumped well enough for him. This was fine as there was more than enough talent in the ring to deliver a solid Main Event Main Event match. **

-Video package on Liv Morgan featuring her mom and telling her story. Well done here!

-Back to RAW as join Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan for the WWE RAW Women’s Title in progress. Good on Liv getting a chance to Main Event RAW and be given this shot. She looked like she belonged, though Lynch cheats to win once again. We got the final 6 minutes of the match here. I suspect we will see a rematch at some point.

