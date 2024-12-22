Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.18.24  

-We are finally back with episodes dropping the same week they were taped. Because of that I will get back to the old format where I review the matches and add in all the recap footage with my thoughts. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph

-Taped: TD Garden, Boston, Mass

Wes Lee vs. Dion Lennox

-Lennox is one of the kids that has been appearing on Level Up and sadly, next week is the last episode of that show. Lennox uses his power early, so Lee hooks a side headlock. Lennox is able to power out and run Lee down with a shoulder tackle. Hip-toss from Lennox and then he just presses Lee into the air and lets him fall on his face. Cool! Dropkick gets a two count! Lee makes a comeback in the corner and shows some good aggression as he gets some ground and pound. Lee throws some body shots as he gets Lennox down to a knee. He delivers a knee to the head for a two count. Lee buries a foot into the ribs as he falls back and gets a two count off that. He hooks an arm submission and talks some trash as he tells Lennox to give it up as he doesn’t want to hurt him. That’s compassionate! Lennox rallies and forces a break with right hands. He hits a series of clotheslines and forearms. Running clothesline in the corner and then an overhead belly to belly suplex. A sweet spinebuster gets a two count. Lee goes back to the arm and hits the Cardiac Kick for the pin at 5:13.

Winner: Wes Lee via pin at 5:13

-This was fine, but it was kind of weird seeing the bigger Lennox fight from underneath. It was nice seeing some fresh faces on the show. **

-Our Main Event this week: Chance and Carter vs. The Unholy Union.

-HHH commercial where he unveils the new RAW logo for the Netflix Era.

-Back to RAW as CM Punk and Seth Rollins have another verbal encounter. I was thinking this would be held off until Mania, but they want to stack The Netflix RAW debut and apparently, they have a new idea for Punk at WrestleMania. They end up brawling in impressive fashion which brings out security and officials. In a nice touch, they get away from security and run around the barrier into the crowd to get into another brawl. That was cool and the crowd was fired up for all of this. Loud “Let Them Fight” Chant, and I agree.

-Last Friday The New Bloodline took out LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews.

-Roman Reigns cinematic video with Heyman in the background as he talks about losing his Title, Wise Man, and The Bloodline. He wants his ula fala back as he earned it, and challenges Solo to Tribal Combat at Netflix RAW debut.

-Artsy Nakamura video package. It’s great to have Nakamura back and I am digging the new look.

-Back to RAW as Bron Breakker defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ludwig Kaiser. Bron gets the win, but Kaiser is apparently going to get matches against Punk on the Holiday Tour in select cities. We may be getting another Steiner down the line as Scott mentioned his son wants to be a pro-wrestler when he was interviewed during his son’s college football bowl game.

-Back to Saturday Night’s Main Event as we get highlights of Cody’s win over KO. That WINGED EAGLE BELT looks amazing and if KO stealing it means it will be on my TV for a bit, then God Bless KO. Package Piledriver from KO after the match and Cody gets carted off on a stretcher. My review of the show can be found here.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. The Unholy Union

-We have seen this match a few times on this show this year. Fyre starts with Carter and Carter lays in some forearms. We are told that Unholy Union is 3-1 against Chance and Carter. Tag to Chance and they immediately start using their tandem offense. Chance gets sent into the corner, but rolls to avoid a charge and takes Dawn down with an armdrag. Running knee gets a two count, and Carter and Chance clear the ring. Stereo Baseball Slides sends us to a break at 2:08.

-Back at 3:46 with Dawn and Fyre in control. Chance gets trapped in the Union corner and we get the ref being distracted so some cheating can be done. Dawn is firing off knees, but Chance makes the hot tag to Carter. She runs wild and lands a kick to the back. Carter charges, but ends up on the apron. She hits Fyre with a kick and then drops Dawn throat first on the top rope. Springboard leg drop gets two! Tag to Chance though Dawn never saw it. Carter suplexes Chance on to Dawn, but she gets the knees up. Chance gets knocked for the floor and Fyre gets a blind tag. Carter is left alone and combo Flatliner finishes at 7:33.

Winners: The Unholy Union via pin at 7:33

-I didn’t enjoy this one as much as I did as some of the other matches they have had. Things seemed to be a little wonky towards the end, and we didn’t get as much cool tandem offense from Carter and Chance. *1/2

-War Raiders video package focusing on their return from injury and how they have to win The Tag Titles. “My sons have to know all the pain was worth it.” That’s a great line that hits home!

Mysterious 0 vignette.

-Back to RAW as The War Raiders get a second chance at Judgment Day’s Tag Titles. Damian Priest gets involved and we get the feel good moment with The War Raiders getting the win and becoming World Tag Team Champions. Good stuff there!

