Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.21.23  

-Announce Team: Wade Barrett and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Indi Hartwell (w/ Candice LeRae) vs. Elektra Lopez

-This is three weeks in a row for Lopez on Main Event. They have to be getting ready to bring her to the Main Roster, and again, I say: PUT HER BACK WITH SANTOS ESCOBAR! Lockup to start and Lopez shoves Indi and talks some smack. Indi just puts her in a side headlock, but gets pushed off and knocked down on on her ass. Kick to the gut from Lopez, but Indi knocks her down and celebrates. Byron notes these two have faced each other previously in NXT. Lopez slides off a slam attempt and gets in a double thrust to the throat. Lopez sends her into the top buckle and tells us this is too easy. Lopez gets the first near fall of the match and then chokes Indi with the middle rope. Indi gets a rough looking roll-up for two and Lopez slugs her back down. Elbows from Lopez and she hooks a modified cobra clutch. Short arm clothesline from Lopez gets one. Lopez clubs away with forearms to the chest and back to the modified clutch. Indi gets another roll-up for two and starts firing off right hands. Running clothesline and another! Nice spinebuster from Indi! Lopez misses a pump kick that was telegraphed from a mile away and that lets Indi hit a Full Nelson into a face first slam for the pin at 4:30.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pin at 4:30

-Not the best match here. Lopez dominated and then Indi gets a win over a brief flurry. I will use this space to again say: PAIR LOPEZ WITH SANTOS ESCOBAR! *

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns returns and it’s promotion season. Roman names a prince, who is next in line to be The Tribal Chief and the fun part is Jimmy thinks it will be him, but of course it’s Solo. Before that can develop, Randy Orton is here and he wants revenge for The Bloodline costing him 18 months. He challenges Roman to a Title Match at The Royal Rumble, and Roman basically laughs at him as he hasn’t earned anything. Orton teases hitting the RKO and tells Roman, “Daddy’s Back.”

-Back to SmackDown as we join Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso in progress. Solo is here, but so is LA Knight and that gives Randy the chance to hit the RKO for the pin. Roman decks Knight from behind and then The Bloodline beats Orton down for good measure. Knight gets back in the right, but the numbers aren’t there, and he gets subdued in short other. That’s AJ Styles’ music and he springs in from behind and drops Roman with a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ IS JAAAAAAAAACKED (tm Joel Getner)! AJ drops LA Knight and I appreciate the theory Matt Camp put out on SmackDown LowDown: AJ was set to team with Cena when he was taken out and Knight basically took his spot. I am sure didn’t appreciate that.

-Back to RAW for a backstage Miz promo before his IC Title Match against GUNTHER. Sorry, I was staring Jackie Redmond in her bow outfit!

-Back to RAW as we join GUNTHER vs. Miz in progress. Just an absolute BANGER of a Match. Quite possibly the best match ever for Miz and it easily topped what they did at Survivor Series. That is saying a lot as their Survivor Series match was quite good, but this was excellent. The fans were buying into Miz huge here and he hung with GUNTHER every step of the way and took his beating like a man. I like to think Daniel Bryan was watching from somewhere and shed a tear out of pride seeing Miz man up and face someone like GUNTHER. This may be my favorite TV match of the year, but the match is only 4 days old. GUNTHER gets planted with a middle rope Skull Crushing Finale, but GUNTHER is able to roll to the floor in a brilliant touch. Miz knew he was screwed in that moment as GUNTHER had had enough. Powerbomb, RAINMAKER! Powerbomb finish! OKADA TO WWE or something!

Brooks Jensen vs. Apollo Crews

-Crews with a side headlock and he runs Brooks down when he gets shoved off. Apollo with a dropkick, but Jensen back as he plants Apollo face first in the mat. I thought Brooks looked different as Byron notes he is wearing wrestling tights for the first time since his first match and his look is honoring Brad Armstrong. That is exactly who I thought of when looking at him. Cool! Crews knocks Jensen down again and heads up, but Jensen meets him and slams him to the mat as we take a break at 2:15.

-Back with Jensen still in control and working the back of Crews. Nice suplex from the apron gets a two count. He shoves Crews into the ropes and lands a forearm to the small of the back. He tries again, but Crews decks him. Crews lands a kick, but runs into a powerslam for two. Sweet! Jensen controls with a bear-hug which lets the crowd get behind Crews. He breaks with a belly to back suplex and bother men are down. Crews hits a Stinger Splash in the corner followed by a clothesline. He hits a series of strikes and then a leaping clothesline. Standing moonsault gets a two count! Gorilla Press, but the back is damaged, and Jensen falls on top for a two count. DDT from Jensen gets another two count. Jensen preps for a superplex, but Crews fights his way out. Jensen fires back, but Crews lands a headbutt. That sends Jensen to the mat and The Frog Splash gets the pin at 9:40.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 9:40

-Solid match as Crews keeps rolling along in this new role as Gate Keeper of Main Event. Jensen showed out some here and we will see how far he can go with a Brad Armstrong gimmick. **3/4

-Back to RAW as we have new Women’s Tag Team Champions with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter getting the win over Piper and Chelsea!

-Video package on The Creed Brothers!

-RAW on Monday is a best of show, but on Jan 1 it’s a special Day One edition of RAW: World Title: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre; Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax; Nox/Nattie vs. Stark/Baszler; Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile. Miss Peacockery should be happy with all the attention on the Women’s Division that night.

-Back to RAW as we join The Judgment vs. The Creed Brothers for the Tag Titles in progress. Another wonderful match as The Creed Brothers looked comfortable in this spot and the crowd was buying into them big time. They are the future of the division, but it’s not now as Judgment Day survive in a hard-fought win. Priest hits South of Heaven for the win, though Julius kicked out just as the three count was made. We will see if anything is made of that.

