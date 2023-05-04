Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.04.23  

-The final episode before the new rosters go into effect on Monday. I suspect Angel Garza and Humberto will be back on Main Event and while that sucks for them, I’ll be thrilled to have Garza back on the show. Let’s get to it!

-Commentary Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Dickie’s Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Dana Brooke vs. Piper Nevin

-Looks like a week without NXT vs. RAW. Too bad! Lockup to start and Niven yanks Dana down so that she splats face first on the mat. Brooke rolls to avoid Piper and throws some leg kicks. She ducks a clothesline and gets a head scissors that sends Niven into the corner. Nevin uses her power to drop Dana on her ass and then hits the basement crossbody. Nevin takes too long to cover and only gets two. Dana is favoring the arm, so Piper works on it including hitting a splash on the damaged limb. Cool! Shoulder breaker gets two! Piper hooks a modified cobra clutch, but Dana breaks with a jawbreaker. Dana throws some strikes while selling the arm. She does a one arm cartwheel into an elbow strike. She plants Piper on the mat and gets a two count. She tries a suplex, but I mean who are we kidding? Nevin blocks and tries one, but Brooke turns it into a roll-up for two. Piper catches Dana coming off the top and drills her with a Michinoku Driver for two. Huh, I thought that was the end. Piper heads up and Brooke brings her down with a powerbomb for two. These ladies got the crowd into this one. Brooke heads up and misses, but rolls through and Piper is waiting as she catches her and finishes with a spinning Boss Man Slam at 5:58.

Winner: Piper Nevin via pin at 5:58

-This was a fun match and credit to these two. Brooke has put in good work on this show and they worked a solid David vs Goliath match here. They had the crowd buying both near falls at the end and the crowd was into Dana here. I enjoyed this. **1/2

-Akira Tozawa vs. Mustafa Ali is our Main Event this week!

Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa

-The crowd is ready for this one as they start an Ali chant. Ali offers a handshake and Tozawa accepts only for Ali to pull him into a side headlock. Tozawa pushes off, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Tozawa escapes a suplex and gets a side headlock. Ali pushes off, but runs into a boot in the corner. Tozawa snaps off a head scissors and then starts firing off chops in the corner. Ali covers up, so Tozawa just jabs him in the face. Ali back with an elbow and he starts stomping away. Chops from Ali in the corner, but Tozawa gets another head scissors that sends Ali to the floor. Tozawa follows with a Cannon Ball off the apron and we take out break at 2:11.

-Back at 4:17 with Ali trying a powerbomb, but Tozawa lands on his feet, crawls through Ali’s legs and gets a dropkick. Ali bails to the floor and trips Tozawa before cracking his leg off the ring post. Ali goes to work on the leg and tries a Half Crab, but Tozawa powers out. Ali turns to an ankle lock, but Tozawa escapes and gets a roll-up for two. Ali with a basement dropkick to the knee. Tozawa uses Ali’s momentum to send him over the top to the floor and then avoids a charge in the corner as Ali rushed back in. Tozawa tries to get the leg going and misses a head kick. Ali misses one of his own which lets Tozawa gets a German Suplex with a bridge for two. Tozawa gets tossed to the apron and Ali gets a roll-up with his feet on the ropes, but the ref catches it. Tozawa with a roll-up for two. Ali kicks the bad leg and heads up top. Tozawa gets a jumping uppercut to stop that noise and preps for a superplex. Ali fights out and drops Tozawa on his face. Ali hits the 450 on the damaged leg in a nice touch and hooks a Single Leg Crab. Tozawa quickly taps at 8:37.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pin at 8:37 -This was fun and I appreciated the story of Ali working on the leg and it playing into the finish. ***

