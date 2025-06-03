Leila Grey Names Mercedes Mone as Her Dream Opponent

– Speaking on the latest edition of Hey! (EW), Leila Grey discussed Mercedes Mone being a big inspiration for her and wanting to face her in the ring. She stated the following on Mone (via Fightful):

“Mercedes, I know you’re the top of the food chain here, but you know what? There’s a new sheriff in town. She goes by the name, the baddie, Leila Grey. I’m looking to see you in the ring. Mercedes has inspired me so much throughout the years, and I just want to get in there and show her what I got. I’ve been watching you for years. So let’s get to it. But Mercedes, you are my dream opponent, and I hope we can make it happen one of these days. Let’s do it.”