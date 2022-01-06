Lenny Leonard Comments On Allison Danger’s WWE Release, Says She Moved Across The Country For Her ‘Dream Job’

It was reported earlier today that WWE released several people from behind-the-scenes in WWE, which included Allison Danger, aka Cathy Corino. Corino has commented on the situation on Twitter, but so has WWN announcer Lenny Leonard, who voiced his displeasure at the news. He remarked how Danger had worked hard to get to her ‘dream job’ as a coach in WWE, and moved across the country to be in Orlando, only to get notified that she was being let go after getting settled.

He wrote: “There wouldn’t be enough money in the world for me to work some places. Here’s a thread about one of my best friends in the entire world..Its a long one.. sorry.. You dedicate 20 years of your life to pro wrestling. Endure physical and mental stress and injury but persevere until you are ultimately offered your dream job. Come on down and coach in Orlando. You sign on the dotted line, pack your entire life into a truck and move from Vegas to Florida, uprooting your family, and your child from their friends and school to chase your dream. 3 months go by, no performance issues to speak of, by all accounts you’re fitting in well. You are asked to go in to help as they are shorthanded, and you get exposed to Covid… ruining your Christmas by being a good soldier and are forced to quarantine. You survive and make it through New Year’s and your child that you dragged across the country to accompany you is starting their first day at their new school today. You pick them up from the car circle and as they are getting in the car,they hear you are on the phone. It’s your boss telling you you’re fired, 3 months after you moved across the country for your “dream job”. Sorry Danger… billion-dollar companies doing record profits restructure divisions and fire people after 3 months all the time… Good luck to you and your family though. The best part will be when they say she was let go due to budget reasons, completely forgetting that the reason they told her it took 3 months for her hiring to be approved in the first place was that they were waiting for BUDGET APPROVAL TO HIRE HER. YOU NEED BETTER ACCOUNTANTS.”

He also sent at tweet to AEW President Tony Khan, telling him he should hire her. He added: “I know everyone @’s you to sign wrestlers for @AEW every week @TonyKhan but not me. I’m telling you your first call on 2/4/22 needs to be to @allisondanger. You don’t know me, but trust me on this. I’ve never even hit you up for a job for MYSELF & I’m telling you she’s the one.”

Danger, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and thanked several people, including Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels.

She wrote: “Thank you @NXTMattBloom. Thank you @ShawnMichaels. Thank you @WWE. The ride was short but absolutely amazing. I’ll forever be grateful for your warmth and giving this old gal a shot at living her dream. Thank you all the coaches, I love each and every one of you. Thank you to every single person as the PC. You guys made coming to work every day so damn easy and enjoyable. A HUGE thank you to the best big brother in the world @StevenCorino.

Working next to you has been the absolute BEST. Dos Corinos forever. Today is tough but I’m surrounded with so much love. 30 Days. Danger. LFG.”

